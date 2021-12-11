Select Page

Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue

Dec 11, 2021 | Business


The Central Sector Scheme on ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi’ is being implemented through the State Governments. Based on the information furnished by the State Governments, the State-wise details of number of Custom Hiring Centres established, number of crop residue management machines distributed, quantity of crop residue and area managed through machinery are enclosed in Annexure-I. The district-wise quantity of crop residue managed through machinery in the State of Punjab is enclosed as Annexure-II and the average operational cost of the machines identified for crop residue management is enclosed as Annexure-III


                                                                                                                                                Annexure-I


Number of CHCs established, number of crop residue management machines distributed, quantity of crop residue and area managed during 2019-20 to 2021-22.











State

Number of


CHCs


established

Number of crop residue management machines distributed

Quantity of


crop residue managed


(Lakh Tonne)

Area of land over


which crop residue management


adopted


(lakh Hectare)

Punjab

18924

63654

92.20

14.21

Haryana

5581

62150

28.00

7.00

Uttar Pradesh

4702

31905

19.98

7.49

NCT of Delhi

202

0.060




                                                                                                               Annexure-II


District-wise quantity of crop-residue managed through machinery in the State of Punjab during 2021-22





























S.No.

Districts of Punjab

Quantity of crop-residue managed through machinery


(Lakh tonnes)

1.

Amritsar

4.80

2.

Barnala

2.80

3.

Bathinda

6.00

4.

Faridkot

2.60

5.

Fatehgarh Sahib

2.70

6.

Fazilka

4.90

7.

Firozpur

3.40

8.

Gurdaspur

5.30

9.

Hoshiarpur

3.30

10.

Jalandhar

5.30

11.

Kapurthala

3.00

12.

Ludhiana

7.30

13.

Malerkotla

1.50

14.

Mansa

4.40

15.

Moga

4.90

16.

Muktsar

6.40

17.

Pathankot

1.60

18.

Patiala

5.50

19.

Rupnagar

1.90

20.

Sangrur

5.50

21.

SAS Nagar

1.30

22.

Nawashahr

2.70

23

Tarn Taran

5.10

Total

92.2




                                                                                         Annexure-III


Estimated average operational Cost of machines














Name of the major machines identified for crop residue management

Estimated average operational Cost of


machine (Rs./ha)

Super SMS with Combine Harvester

4100

Happy Seeder

3778

Super Seeder

5822

Paddy Straw Chopper

2967

Reversible Mould Board Plough

3855

Rotavator

2712

Baler &Rake

3783

Crop Reaper Binder

1300

Zero Till Drill

1550




This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.




