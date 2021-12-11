



The Central Sector Scheme on ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi’ is being implemented through the State Governments. Based on the information furnished by the State Governments, the State-wise details of number of Custom Hiring Centres established, number of crop residue management machines distributed, quantity of crop residue and area managed through machinery are enclosed in Annexure-I. The district-wise quantity of crop residue managed through machinery in the State of Punjab is enclosed as Annexure-II and the average operational cost of the machines identified for crop residue management is enclosed as Annexure-III





Number of CHCs established, number of crop residue management machines distributed, quantity of crop residue and area managed during 2019-20 to 2021-22.









Punjab 18924 63654 92.20 14.21

Haryana 5581 62150 28.00 7.00

Uttar Pradesh 4702 31905 19.98 7.49

NCT of Delhi

202 – 0.060















District-wise quantity of crop-residue managed through machinery in the State of Punjab during 2021-22





S.No. Districts of Punjab Quantity of crop-residue managed through machinery

(Lakh tonnes)

1. Amritsar 4.80

2. Barnala 2.80

3. Bathinda 6.00

4. Faridkot 2.60

5. Fatehgarh Sahib 2.70

6. Fazilka 4.90

7. Firozpur 3.40

8. Gurdaspur 5.30

9. Hoshiarpur 3.30

10. Jalandhar 5.30

11. Kapurthala 3.00

12. Ludhiana 7.30

13. Malerkotla 1.50

14. Mansa 4.40

15. Moga 4.90

16. Muktsar 6.40

17. Pathankot 1.60

18. Patiala 5.50

19. Rupnagar 1.90

20. Sangrur 5.50

21. SAS Nagar 1.30

22. Nawashahr 2.70

23 Tarn Taran 5.10



Total 92.2















Estimated average operational Cost of machines





Name of the major machines identified for crop residue management Estimated average operational Cost of

machine (Rs./ha)

Super SMS with Combine Harvester 4100

Happy Seeder 3778

Super Seeder 5822

Paddy Straw Chopper 2967

Reversible Mould Board Plough 3855

Rotavator 2712

Baler &Rake 3783

Crop Reaper Binder 1300

Zero Till Drill 1550















This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.









