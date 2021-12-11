The Central Sector Scheme on ‘Promotion of Agricultural Mechanization for In-Situ Management of Crop Residue in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and NCT of Delhi’ is being implemented through the State Governments. Based on the information furnished by the State Governments, the State-wise details of number of Custom Hiring Centres established, number of crop residue management machines distributed, quantity of crop residue and area managed through machinery are enclosed in Annexure-I. The district-wise quantity of crop residue managed through machinery in the State of Punjab is enclosed as Annexure-II and the average operational cost of the machines identified for crop residue management is enclosed as Annexure-III
Annexure-I
Number of CHCs established, number of crop residue management machines distributed, quantity of crop residue and area managed during 2019-20 to 2021-22.
|
State
|
Number of
CHCs
established
|
Number of crop residue management machines distributed
|
Quantity of
crop residue managed
(Lakh Tonne)
|
Area of land over
which crop residue management
adopted
(lakh Hectare)
|
Punjab
|
18924
|
63654
|
92.20
|
14.21
|
Haryana
|
5581
|
62150
|
28.00
|
7.00
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4702
|
31905
|
19.98
|
7.49
|
NCT of Delhi
|
|
202
|
–
|
0.060
Annexure-II
District-wise quantity of crop-residue managed through machinery in the State of Punjab during 2021-22
|
S.No.
|
Districts of Punjab
|
Quantity of crop-residue managed through machinery
(Lakh tonnes)
|
1.
|
Amritsar
|
4.80
|
2.
|
Barnala
|
2.80
|
3.
|
Bathinda
|
6.00
|
4.
|
Faridkot
|
2.60
|
5.
|
Fatehgarh Sahib
|
2.70
|
6.
|
Fazilka
|
4.90
|
7.
|
Firozpur
|
3.40
|
8.
|
Gurdaspur
|
5.30
|
9.
|
Hoshiarpur
|
3.30
|
10.
|
Jalandhar
|
5.30
|
11.
|
Kapurthala
|
3.00
|
12.
|
Ludhiana
|
7.30
|
13.
|
Malerkotla
|
1.50
|
14.
|
Mansa
|
4.40
|
15.
|
Moga
|
4.90
|
16.
|
Muktsar
|
6.40
|
17.
|
Pathankot
|
1.60
|
18.
|
Patiala
|
5.50
|
19.
|
Rupnagar
|
1.90
|
20.
|
Sangrur
|
5.50
|
21.
|
SAS Nagar
|
1.30
|
22.
|
Nawashahr
|
2.70
|
23
|
Tarn Taran
|
5.10
|
|
Total
|
92.2
Annexure-III
Estimated average operational Cost of machines
|
Name of the major machines identified for crop residue management
|
Estimated average operational Cost of
machine (Rs./ha)
|
Super SMS with Combine Harvester
|
4100
|
Happy Seeder
|
3778
|
Super Seeder
|
5822
|
Paddy Straw Chopper
|
2967
|
Reversible Mould Board Plough
|
3855
|
Rotavator
|
2712
|
Baler &Rake
|
3783
|
Crop Reaper Binder
|
1300
|
Zero Till Drill
|
1550
This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
