Revival of Exports





There are signs of revival of exports of the country. India’s overall exports (merchandise and services) has increased by 39.74% in 2021-22 (April-October) as compared to the corresponding period of previous year.





In order to boost India’s exports, the Government has taken several measures which include:





The mid-term review (2017) of the Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) was carried out and corrective measures were undertaken. Foreign Trade Policy (2015-20) extended by one year i.e. upto 31-3-2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Assistance provided through several schemes to promote exports, namely, Trade Infrastructure for Export Scheme (TIES) and Market Access Initiatives (MAI) Scheme. A Central Sector Scheme –‘Transport and Marketing Assistance for Specified Agriculture Products’–for providing assistance for the international component of freight to mitigate the freight disadvantage for the export of agriculture products. Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme and Rebate of State and Central Levies and Taxes (RoSCTL) Scheme have been launched with effect from 01.01.2021. Common Digital Platform for Certificate of Origin has been launched to facilitate trade and increase FTA utilization by exporters. Promoting and diversifying services exports by pursuing specific action plans for the 12 Champion Services Sectors. Promoting districts as export hubs by identifying products with export potential in each district, addressing bottlenecks for exporting these products and supporting local exporters/manufacturers to generate employment in the district. Active role of Indian missions abroad towards promoting India’s trade, tourism, technology and investment goals has been enhanced. Package announced in light of the Covidpandemic to support domestic industry through various banking and financial sector relief measures, especially for MSMEs, which constitute a major share in exports.





This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Smt. Anupriya Patel, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





***





DJN/MS/PK









(Release ID: 1780255)

Visitor Counter : 159

























