Criteria Under ODOP





The Central Government has initiated the One District One Product (ODOP) in different States/UTs of the country. ODOP is seen as a transformational step towards realizing the true potential of a district, fuelling economic growth, generating employment and rural entrepreneurship, taking us to the goal of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. ODOP initiative is operationally merged with ‘Districts as Export Hub’ (DEH) initiative of the DGFT, Department of Commerce, with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) as a major stakeholder.





Under the DEH initiative, products and services with export potential have been identified in all district of the country on the basis of consultation with the States/UTs and other stakeholders in the district. The list of identified products and services is regularly updated on the basis of inputs received from States/UTs.





The data with respect to employment generation and investments attracted by the districts under ODOP initiative is not maintained centrally.





Under Districts as Export Hubs initiative, Institutional mechanisms in the form of State Export Promotion Committees (SEPCs) and District Export Promotion Committees (DEPCs) have been constituted in all the 36 States/UTs to provide support for export promotion and address the bottlenecks for export growth in the districts.





Districts Export Action Plans focus on identification of products and services for overseas markets, which include specific actions required to support local exporters/manufacturers in producing/manufacturing identified products in adequate quantity and with the requisite quality, for reaching potential buyers outside India, identifying and addressing challenges for exports of the such identified products/services, improving supply chains, market accessibility and handholding for increasing exports.





Districts Export Action Plans also design the strategies to promote export of the identified products and services in the districts. The plans include specific actions required to support local exporters/manufacturers in producing/manufacturing identified products in adequate quantity and with the requisite quality, for reaching potential buyers outside India. The plans also focus on the interventions required to provide ecosystem for innovation/ use of technology at the district level to make them export competitive. These plans also include identifying and addressing challenges for exports of such identified products/services, improving supply chains, market accessibility and handholding for increasing exports.





This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Shri Som Parkash, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





