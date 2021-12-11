Production of Exportable Crops





Agriculture Export Policy (AEP), 2018 has been formulated by Department of Commerce to focus on growth of export of agro products from the country which would inter-alia improve the alternative market access for our farmers thereby contributing to the objective of increasing farmers’ income.





The said Policy provides for cluster based approach whereby clusters for specific agri product are identified across the country and focused interventions are carried out in these clusters. Under AEP-2018, 41 Clusters have been identified for the development and export of 18 products.





The Ministry of Agriculture has identified 53 horticulture clusters out of which 12 clusters have been selected for pilot launch under Horticulture Cluster Development Programme (CDP).





This information was given by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shri Narendra Singh Tomar in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today .









