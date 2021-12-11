NetApp Ramps Up Investment in India, Introduces Availability of NetApp Keystone

Global cloud-led, data-centric software company NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) today announced that it will be furthering its focus on India by enabling its Indian entity to conduct business locally and directly with its vibrant customer base in India via its strong partner network. This will ensure that NetApp customers are able to reap the benefits of the latest NetApp technologies without bearing import costs while also bringing in the pay as you go model that comes with NetApp Keystone. NetApp Keystone is a program that offers a seamless hybrid cloud experience, with lesser up-front investments. This allows NetApp customers to free up their cash flow and increase financial flexibility with the right mix of payment, subscription, and usage-based services.

“NetApp has been growing in India thanks to our hybrid multi cloud outlook, and our position as a trusted partner for our customers. We have had a double-digit percentage growth, year-on-year, in the All-Flash Array (AFA)[1] market segment in India , according to the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Enterprise Storage Systems Tracker, Q2 2021 (September 2021 release). This performance elevated NetApp’s position from third to first, quarter-on-quarter, in the local AFA segment, with a market share of 30.1 percent by vendor revenue. Be it the AFA which is a cornerstone of modern storage, or a partnership with AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud, we are uniquely positioned to delivering towards our customers’ vision of a cloud-led future”, said Puneet Gupta, Vice President & Managing Director, NetApp India & SAARC.

NetApp has been in India since year 2000, for over 20 years now. In 2003, the company kickstarted R&D operations in Bangalore, India. Taking its commitment to the country many notches higher, in 2017, NetApp inaugurated its fully owned 15-acre campus in Bengaluru, built at a cost of INR 1000 crore. “Our R&D Centre in India is producing world class products to serve the global market and is contributing significantly to NetApp’s innovation engine. With over 500 patents filed, it holds a significant stake in our global innovation output.” said Gupta.

In 2018, furthering the promise to building innovation in the India ecosystem, the company launched NetApp Excellerator, the first ever startup accelerator program with a focus on data-driven startups globally. Since then, over 50 startups have graduated via this global program based in India and it continues to run successfully with its 9th cohort.

A leader in storage systems and software and an innovator in cloud services, NetApp’s Public Cloud segment revenue grew 155% y/y in Q1’22. Only NetApp offers the full range of capabilities that customers need to build and manage their unique data fabric to solve the financial, operational, and technical barriers to adopting hybrid multi-cloud environments.

“In today’s environment, cloud sets the benchmark for customer experience. The solutions we are introducing today are an extension of that philosophy – what data fabric has done to simplify and integrate data infrastructure; our new flexible consumption models do at the business level. With this new entity in place, and through NetApp Keystone, we will now be able to pass on greater benefits to our customers than ever before. Our partners will continue to help our journey towards customer success with new programs being rolled out shortly as well.” sums up Gupta.