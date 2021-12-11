OXFORD UNIVERSITY PRESS LAUNCHES OXFORD ADVANTAGE PROGRAM FOR GRADES 3-5

Oxford University Press (OUP), a department of the UK based prestigious University of Oxford, announced the launch of NEP aligned revised edition of Oxford Advantage for students of grades 3-5. It is an integrated learning aid that aims to serve as an end-to-end solution for the various educational needs at schools. It provides schools with a comprehensive suite of educational materials and services to support a contemporary model of education delivery and assessment that is not only more engaging, but also more relevant in these changed teaching-learning situations. The launch began with an insightful panel discussion on the ‘NEP and its implications for school leaders’.

The panel comprised Dr Madhuri Parti, Director-Academics of Aravali Foundation; Sonal Pinto, Director of Ryan International Group of Institutions; Shanti Krishnamurthy, Director – Academics & Administration, Chinmaya International Residential School; Ramya Venkataraman, Founder & CEO, Centre for Teaching Accreditation (CENTA); and Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India.

The discussion focused on the importance of in-service Continuing (Continuous) Professional Development (CPD), especially given the challenging environment at present. Through online teacher training, webinars, workshops and other similar tools, OUP continues to support school leaders in implementing in-service Continuing Professional Development (CPD). The discussion also focussed on the NEP’s recommendation for technology integration to make education more engaging, relative and accessible. Through path breaking integrated learning solutions such as the Oxford Advantage, OUP has been working to support the NEP’s recommendation for seamless technology integration.

Sumanta Datta, MD, Oxford University Press India, then launched the NEP aligned revised edition of Oxford Advantage program for grades 3-5. This was followed by an in-depth product demo that showcased the various cutting-edge features that are a testament to the thought and drive behind the comprehensive and progressive integrated learning program.

On the launch of the Oxford Advantage Program, Sumanta Datta, Managing Director, Oxford University Press India commented, “Oxford University Press has an ongoing commitment of excellence in education by bringing out the best teaching and learning materials such as the Oxford Advantage Integrated Learning Solutions. Oxford Advantage is a blended learning product that was used extensively during the lockdown by schools to ensure continuity of learning, so the product is well ahead of its time” He further added, “The Oxford Advantage ecosystem allows us to be more agile in terms of the teachers’ requirements. As students go through assessments, we learn to improve the tools of learning and teaching.”

Aligned with the NEP’s focus on offering a holistic education that includes Art, Oxford Advantage emphasises art integration through activities in the Student’s Books and Workbooks, as well as includes an Art and Craft Book for each grade, thus, reinforcing learning through art. The key features of Oxford Advantage include Student’s Books, Workbooks, Literature Readers, Teacher’s Manuals, Learning Management System with Interactive Content, Apps for students, teachers, and parents, Teacher Training and Continuing (Continuous)Professional Development.