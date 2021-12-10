25 AAI airports earmarked for asset monetization under National Monetization Pipeline





As per National Monetization Pipeline (NMP), 25 AAI airports have been earmarked for asset monetization over the years 2022 to 2025 namely Bhubaneshwar, Varanasi, Amritsar, Trichy, Indore, Raipur, Calicut, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Patna, Madurai, Surat, Ranchi Jodhpur, Chennai, Vijayawada, Vadodara, Bhopal, Tirupati, Hubli, Imphal, Agartala, Udaipur, Dehradun and Rajahmundry.





The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has identified Tiruchirappalli (Trichy) International Airport in Tamil Nadu among 13 airports for operations, management and development of the airports through Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode in public interest and for better management of the airports.





Even after bringing these airports under PPP mode of operations, AAI will remain the owner of the airports and all these airports will revert to AAI once the Concession Period is over.





