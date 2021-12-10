PM pays last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces





The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces.





In a tweet the Prime Minister said





“Paid my last respects to Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. India will never forget their rich contribution.”











