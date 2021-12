The National Perspective Plan (NPP) was prepared by the then Ministry of Irrigation (now Ministry of Jal Shakti) in August 1980 for water resources development through inter basin transfer of water, for transferring water from water surplus basins to water-deficit basins. Under the NPP, the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) has identified 30 links (16 under Peninsular Component & 14 under Himalayan Component) for preparation of Feasibility Reports.Details and status of the proposals for inter-state linking of rivers under the Inter Linking of Rivers Programme is furnished at Annexure.

The ILR programme is being pursued by Government of India in a consultative manner through consensus building among the party states.

The river link schemes under ILR Programme have been formulated by considering all relevant engineering parameters and other like hydrological, meteorological, hydraulic, topographical, geological, geotechnical parameters and other factors like Socio – economic factors, submergence issues, Environmental Impact Assessment factors and Rehabilitation and Resettlement issues etc. During the feasibility study stage, rapid Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) studies are carried out using one season’s data. While preparing the Detailed Project Report of any link project, Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study covering the likely impact on river ecology, environmental flows, bio-diversity, wildlife, socio-economic factors etc. and mitigation measures to be taken is carried as per terms of references approved by Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of MoEF&CC.

Mechanism for monitoring the project along with the time frame fixed to complete the link projects will be considered at the stage of their implementation.

This Information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Bishweswar Tudu in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

Details and Status of the Proposals for Inter-State Linking of Rivers under the Inter Linking of Rivers Programme