Sahitya Akademi organizes seminars, symposia and special programmes to protect tribal art and culture: Shri G. Kishan Reddy





To protect, promote and preserve ancient culture, folk art and folk music throughout the country, the Government of India has set up seven Zonal Cultural Centres (ZCCs). For preservation of folk literature, Sahitya Akademi, an autonomous organization under Ministry of Culture has been organizing seminars and symposia on tribal literature all over the country both on regional as well as national level, besides bringing out a number of significant publications. Further, the Akademi has also been holding a programme called “Loka: The Many Voices”, a programme consisting of lectures as well as demonstrations. This programme has been specially conceived to





protect and preserve the tribal art and culture in the country. Sangeet Natak Akademi organizes various festivals including ‘Deshaj’ focused on folk and tribal performing arts all over the country.





Funds allocated to the ZCCs for preservation of ancient culture, folk art, folk music and folk literature for 2020-21 is Rs 4210.00 (Rs. in Lakh) and for 2021-22 is Rs 5310.00 (Rs. in lakh)





This information was given by Minister of Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern region Shri G. Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha today.









