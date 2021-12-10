Policy on Flood Management





Flood management schemes are formulated and implemented by concerned State Governments as per their priority. The Union Government supplements the efforts of the States by providing technical guidance and also promotional financial assistance for management of floods in critical areas. Ministry of Jal Shakti with an objective to take cognizance of the existing water situation has come up with National water policy (NWP) in the year 2012. For flood control, NWP-2012 has emphasized flood mitigation through structural & structural measures, integrated operation of reservoirs with sound decision support system, rehabilitation of natural drainage system, Integrated farming systems and non-agricultural developments creation of storage projects with dedicated flood storage as the long term solution to the devastating floods occurring every year, etc.





The issue of including water in the concurrent list has been under discussion at various for a. The proposal to bring water in the Union/Concurrent list has earlier been examined by the two Commissions on Centre-State Relations chaired by Justice R.S. Sarkaria and Justice M.M. Punchhi respectively. This proposal did not find favour with either of the two Commissions.





The Government of India has been making continuous efforts to assist the State Government in effective flood management. During XI Plan Government of India had launched Flood Management Programme (FMP) for providing Central Assistance to States for works related to flood management and erosion control which continued during XII Plan and thereafter, as a component of “Flood Management and Border Areas Programme” (FMBAP) for the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21 and later extended to December, 2021. As per the extant guidelines for release of central assistance under FMP, the State Governments which adopt Flood Plain Zoning Bill are given priority over the other States.





This Information was given by the Minister of State for Jal Shakti, ShriBishweswarTuduin a written reply in LokSabha today.





****





BY/AS













(Release ID: 1779789)

Visitor Counter : 247

























