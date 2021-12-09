Venus Releases “Feels: Covers,” Volume #2

UK singer-songwriter Venus, whose emotion-packed live stream show, VenusWorld, has become one of the biggest musical success stories on the multi-million audience viewing platform Twitch, unleashed her fan-inspired album, “Feels: Covers, Vol. 2,” globally on November 26 on her own Hand Delivered Records label.

Feels: 2, which follows the release of her own original album, VenusWorld, earlier in 2021, contains a mix of acappella, stripped back and full production cover songs shaped over hundreds of live performances by Venus on Twitch.

Songs include a “Windmills of Your Mind” reworking that has gained over 180,000 views on YouTube, a live acappella Twitch recording of “Scarborough Fair,” and full production transformations of Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger” and Foo Fighters’ rock classic, “The Pretender.”

Alongside these are contemporary interpretations of The Mamas and Papas’ “Dream a Little Dream” and the Bacharach and David classic, “Close to You” (made famous by The Carpenters), and orchestral versions of Radiohead’s “I Will” and the lesser known Rob Dickinson song, “The End of the World” (Rob is a cousin of Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson), Mitchell’s “Case of You,” Bonnie Raitt’s “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and Glen Hansard’s “The Moon.”

As an artist who enjoys featuring less well-known artists in her selections, this album also features a full acappella reworking of “Underlying Lies,” a song by the critically acclaimed UK singer/songwriter, Scott Matthews.

