A-Team Group Names Winners of 2021 Data Management Insight Awards

A-Team Group named the winners of its prestigious 2021 Data Management Insight Awards today. The annual awards, now in their ninth year, recognise leading providers of data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants.

Award categories ranged from best data lineage solution to best data quality analysis tool, best standards solution, best entity data solution, best cloud-based solution, and more.

Two editor’s recognition awards were also made. Adrian Pearce, Group Chief Data Officer at Credit Suisse, received the award for best data management practitioner; and Bill Hauserman, Senior Director, Head of Financial Crime Due Diligence – Americas at Moody’s Analytics, was named best data management vendor professional.

All Data Management Insight Awards winners and categories

Best Corporate Actions Solution – IHS Markit

Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side – S&P Global Market Intelligence

Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform – SmartStream Technologies

Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform – Alveo

Best Entity Data Solution – Bureau van Dijk, a Moody’s Analytics company

Best Consultancy in Data Management – Capco

Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution – eClerx

Best Index Data Provider – ICE Data Services

Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution – SimCorp

Best Data Management Initiative for ESG – SIX

Best Standards Solution for Data Management – The Derivatives Service Bureau (DSB)

Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Data Management Practitioner – Adrian Pearce, Group CDO, Credit Suisse

Editor’s Recognition Award for Best Data Management Vendor Professional – Bill Hauserman, Senior Director, Head of the Financial Crime Due Diligence Practice – Americas, Moody’s Analytics

Best Data Lineage Solution – Adenza

Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform – Bloomberg Data Management Services

Most Innovative Data Management Provider – Data Virtuality

Best Data Quality Analysis Tool – Datactics

Best Corporate Actions Data Provider – Exchange Data International

Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side – FactSet

Best Proposition for AI, Machine Learning – Moody’s Analytics

Best Data Governance Solution – Solidatus

Best Graph Database Solution for Data Management – Solidatus

Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance – SteelEye

Best Data Ops Solution Provider – West Highland Support Services

Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform – JUMP Technology

Best Performance Measurement Solution – SS&C Technology: Sylvan

Best Data Analytics Provider – KX

Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform – NeoXam

Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider – Refinitiv

Best Data Discovery and Catalog Solution – Rocket Software

Best Data Visualisation Provider – Tableau

Best Data Science Solution – Tata Consultancy

Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, said, “Congratulations to the winners of this year’s A-Team Group Data Management Insight Awards and thank you to everyone who took part in nominating and voting for their preferred solutions, services and consultancy providers. In a difficult year for all capital markets participants, we were pleased to receive large numbers of entries for the awards and celebrate best-in-class data management services and solutions.”

As well as annual Data Management Insight Awards, A-Team Group runs RegTech Insight Awards in Europe, USA and Asia Pacific, and TradingTech Insight Awards in Europe and USA, A-Team Innovation Awards and new for 2022 the ESG Insight Awards Global.

For more information on A-Team Group Awards contact Leigh Hill, A-Team Group Market Operations Manager: awards@a-teamgroup.com