Gerald N. Goldberg, MD: A Laser Medicine Legend Retiring After 35+ Years of Dedication

Gerald N. Goldberg, MD, Dermatologist, Laser Surgeon, and Founder of Pima Dermatology, will retire from active practice as of January 1, 2022. Double board-certified in Pediatrics and Dermatology, he has touched the lives of many of all ages for nearly 40 years. His special interest in the laser treatment of vascular birthmarks in children, and aesthetic laser skin resurfacing, have brought him international recognition for his contributions to Laser Medicine.

A pioneer and global expert in dermatologic laser surgery, Dr. Goldberg is certified in more than 30 laser modalities. He is past President of the Arizona Dermatology and Dermatologic Surgery Society (ADDSS) and is an active member of many Dermatologic societies. He is best known for his contributions to the American Society of Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS), where he received the Presidential Citation in 2020, and is a recipient of the two highest awards given by ASLMS – the Ellet H. Drake Memorial Award in 2019, and the Leon Goldman Memorial Award in 2017, in recognition of his lifetime achievements in the advancement of Laser Medicine. He has spoken at conferences around the world, on four continents and three languages, over the years.

Dr. Goldberg founded Pima Dermatology in 1986, cultivating a team of exceptional staff and protocols for the best in patient care. He shared, “The past 40 years have flown by. I lived my dream of doctoring while building Pima Dermatology into a full-service center of excellence.” He has mentored and trained staff members, fellow colleagues from around the world, as well as Residents and Fellows through the University of Arizona, for almost four decades.

Matthew Beal, MD and Sarah Schram, MD, practice owners since 2018, and their team, will continue to provide the exemplary, compassionate care that is at the core of Pima Dermatology. “There is no replacing Dr. Goldberg. We thank him for his generous contributions to lasers and medicine and our shared vision of optimal care,” said Dr. Matthew Beal, Dermatologist and Medical Director. Dr. Sarah Schram, Mohs Surgeon and Lab Director stated, “We will miss his wit and mentoring – inspiring us to constantly strive for excellence as a practice, and in our own professional pursuits.” The Laser program at Pima Dermatology will continue with Dr. Beal leading the team of highly-trained certified laser technicians and healthcare professionals into the future.

An exciting new chapter awaits. Dr. Goldberg is exploring a number of options to continue his teaching, mentoring, and research in the Dermatologic Laser niche. He will also have much-deserved time with his family, new opportunities for global travel, and of course, far more photography adventures. Pima Dermatology will ensure his transition is seamless for patients – and that his legacy will carry on.

Pima Dermatology has proudly served Tucson, Arizona with the full complement of Adult and Pediatric Dermatology since 1986, specializing in Laser Treatments and Mohs Skin Cancer Surgery. It also features the Laser + Cosmetic Center, an elegant and modern aesthetic facility, adjacent to the medical side of the practice. For more information, please visit Pima Dermatology’s website.

