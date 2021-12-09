Jones Lowry Adds New Director

Jones Lowry, a national wealth transfer and insurance planning firm with offices in New York, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, announced that Jeff Newman, MBA, has joined the firm as a director. He is responsible for design, implementation and management of wealth transfer strategies for the firm’s clientele of multi-generational and international families and entrepreneurs, as well as legal, accounting, and financial advisors.

Newman brings 20 years of experience and an extensive background in capital markets and life insurance to his role at Jones Lowry. Previously, he was a President’s Council advisor with New York Life Insurance Company and Eagle Strategies LLC where he was named a Florida Top Advisor Under 40 in 2020 (by the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors) and earned membership in the life insurance industry’s prestigious Million Dollar Round Table Court of the Table.

Prior to that, he led the Regulatory Reporting Team for Deutsche Bank in Jacksonville reporting directly to the executive board for all Federal Reserve and European Central Bank requests. Earlier, he has served as Chief Operating Officer at a Private Wealth Office in Miami and began his career as an investigator for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Newman graduated from the University of Florida and completed his MBA degree in Finance from the University of Miami.

Jones Lowry is a 40-year-old national, independent insurance planning firm specializing in tax-efficient wealth transfer solutions for affluent families, entrepreneurs, and their advisors.