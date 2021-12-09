Real Estate Executive Karen Hatcher, CPM® Named 2022 President of Atlanta REALTORS® Association

Founded in 1910, Hatcher is the First African American Woman ever elected President of the Prestigious Institution

ATLANTA – Dec. 7, 2021 – PRLog — The Atlanta REALTORS® Association has appointed Real Estate Executive, Karen Hatcher, CPM®, CEO and Head Broker of Sovereign Realty & Management as their 2022 President. Hatcher was officially installed as the 97th President of the Atlanta Realtors Association on Friday, December 3rd at the InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta.

Key leaders within the REALTORS® organization in attendance were:

2022 Georgia REALTORS® President Joey Tucker

Georgia REALTORS Vice President Jim Barner

Georgia REALTORS Vice President Brianne Drake

Georgia REALTORS Regional Director Van Yon

Empire Board of Realtists President, Bilal Shareef

LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance 2022 President, Justin Ziegler

Women’s Council of REALTORS President 2021 & 2022, Eboni Killian

NAHREP 2021 President, Manny Recinos

Public Leader, City of Atlanta District 5 Councilwoman Natalyn Archibong

This year marks the prestigious institution’s 112th year and a first for its presidential office. The President-Elect is the first African American female President and first African American Owned brokerage to hold the office of President. Mrs. Hatcher was also the recipient of the 2021 President’s Award, an award personally selected by the President of the Association and is given to the member for outstanding service and contributions to the Association going far beyond any assignment.

A champion of diversity, Karen plans to continue the momentum set by the current president around diversity and inclusion. The association installed their most diverse slate of Officers and Directors to their board ever in 2021. “We now must continue to move further across the spectrum from Diversity to Inclusion,” explains Hatcher, “Diversity is being invited to the party, Inclusion is being asked to dance. So, let’s dance!”

Karen holds the elite mark of distinction, Certified Property Manager® (CPM®), and has been widely recognized by the real estate community. While at Georgia State, she was awarded Student of the Year in 2011 by the Institute of Real Estate Management® (IREM®) Georgia Chapter, then again as CPM Candidate of the Year in 2014, and finally received the Presidential Award in 2015. She was inducted into the Top Producers club (formerly Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club) by the Atlanta REALTORS® Association in 2015 and has met the goal every year since and is now a life-member. She continued and was awarded the Five Star Circle of Service and Captain of the Industry awards in 2017 from the Atlanta REALTORS® Association.

This Rochester, New York native attended Clark Atlanta University, where she received her bachelor’s in Finance degree in 2002. After earning a Master’s in Business Administration, with a concentration in Real Estate, she graduated from Georgia State University in 2011.

In 2008, Sovereign Realty & Management launched, making it Atlanta’s leading real estate investment-focused and property management group. They specialize in growing real estate portfolios through income-producing real estate investments from acquisition, through new construction, renovation, financial analysis, lease-up, management and disposition.

Hatcher is currently appointed as the Federal Political Coordinator (FPC) for Congresswoman Nikema Williams by the National Association of REALTORS®; Voting Board Director – State Director for Georgia REALTORS®; Voting Board Director – National Association of REALTORS®; Voting Director – CAPITUS Board of Governors – Real Estate School. Please visit https://www.atlantarealtors.com/ for more information.