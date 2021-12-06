Select Page

Scholarship Scheme for Minority Communities

Dec 6, 2021 | Business


The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements three Scholarships Schemes viz; Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes for the educational empowerment of students belonging to economically weaker section of the six notified minority communities i.e. Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh in all States/UTs across the country. The Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) under the Ministry of Minority Affairs also implements the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme (BHMNS) for meritorious girl students belonging to the six notified minority communities. Since 2014-15, there are more than 5.10 crore* beneficiaries compared to 3.15 crore beneficiaries before 2014-15. The scholarship is being provided through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and more than 52% of the beneficiaries are girls.


The details of budget allocations under these schemes during 2017-18 to 2021-22 are as under:-









Scholarship


Schemes

Budget Allocation (In Rs. Crore)

2017-18

2018-19

2019-20

2020-21

2021-22

1973.54

2304

2247.74

2402.5

2329.12




The State/UT-wise details of scholarships sanctioned under the above mentioned Schemes during 2017-18 to 2020-21 are annexed.




Annexure










































State-wise details of Scholarship Sanctioned under Pre-Matric, Post Matric, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes and  Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme during 2017-18 to     2020-21

 

States/UTs

Total Scholarships sanctioned 2017-18 to 2020-21**

 
 

Andhra Pradesh

662793

 

Telangana

778559

 

Assam

1065128

 

Bihar

1021383

 

Chhattisgarh

33418

 

Goa

4534

 

Gujarat

634803

 

Haryana

53007

 

Himachal Pradesh

9527

 

Jammu & Kashmir

1554805

 

Jharkhand

263205

 

Karnataka

2172360

 

Kerala

2834335

 

Ladakh

16615

 

Madhya Pradesh

579996

 

Maharashtra

3081115

 

Manipur

134650

 

Meghalaya

67980

 

Mizoram

189982

 

Nagaland

202287

 

Odisha

67382

 

Punjab

1998520

 

Rajasthan

725306

 

Sikkim

2396

 

Tamil Nadu

1644997

 

Tripura

23101

 

Uttar Pradesh

3338929

 

Uttarakhand

114785

 

West Bengal

2578669

 

Andaman & Nicobar

3629

 

Chandigarh

7622

 

Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu

687

 

476

 

Delhi

38226

 

Puducherry

13995

 




** Disbursement of Scholarships during 2020-21 continues in 2021-22.


* The figure also includes the beneficiaries who would avail the scholarship for the year 2021-22 for which budget has been allocated.


This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.


*****


N Ao//(MoMA_RSQ-931)




(Release ID: 1778489)
Visitor Counter : 126




Read this release in:



Urdu