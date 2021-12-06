Scholarship Scheme for Minority Communities

The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements three Scholarships Schemes viz; Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes for the educational empowerment of students belonging to economically weaker section of the six notified minority communities i.e. Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh in all States/UTs across the country. The Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) under the Ministry of Minority Affairs also implements the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme (BHMNS) for meritorious girl students belonging to the six notified minority communities. Since 2014-15, there are more than 5.10 crore* beneficiaries compared to 3.15 crore beneficiaries before 2014-15. The scholarship is being provided through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and more than 52% of the beneficiaries are girls.
The details of budget allocations under these schemes during 2017-18 to 2021-22 are as under:-
|
Scholarship
Schemes
|
Budget Allocation (In Rs. Crore)
|
2017-18
|
2018-19
|
2019-20
|
2020-21
|
2021-22
|
1973.54
|
2304
|
2247.74
|
2402.5
|
2329.12
The State/UT-wise details of scholarships sanctioned under the above mentioned Schemes during 2017-18 to 2020-21 are annexed.
Annexure
|
State-wise details of Scholarship Sanctioned under Pre-Matric, Post Matric, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme during 2017-18 to 2020-21
|
States/UTs
|
Total Scholarships sanctioned 2017-18 to 2020-21**
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
662793
|
Telangana
|
778559
|
Assam
|
1065128
|
Bihar
|
1021383
|
Chhattisgarh
|
33418
|
Goa
|
4534
|
Gujarat
|
634803
|
Haryana
|
53007
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
9527
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
1554805
|
Jharkhand
|
263205
|
Karnataka
|
2172360
|
Kerala
|
2834335
|
Ladakh
|
16615
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
579996
|
Maharashtra
|
3081115
|
Manipur
|
134650
|
Meghalaya
|
67980
|
Mizoram
|
189982
|
Nagaland
|
202287
|
Odisha
|
67382
|
Punjab
|
1998520
|
Rajasthan
|
725306
|
Sikkim
|
2396
|
Tamil Nadu
|
1644997
|
Tripura
|
23101
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
3338929
|
Uttarakhand
|
114785
|
West Bengal
|
2578669
|
Andaman & Nicobar
|
3629
|
Chandigarh
|
7622
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu
|
687
|
476
|
Delhi
|
38226
|
Puducherry
|
13995
** Disbursement of Scholarships during 2020-21 continues in 2021-22.
* The figure also includes the beneficiaries who would avail the scholarship for the year 2021-22 for which budget has been allocated.
This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.
*****
N Ao//(MoMA_RSQ-931)
(Release ID: 1778489)
Visitor Counter : 126
Read this release in:
Urdu