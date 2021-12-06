Scholarship Scheme for Minority Communities





The Ministry of Minority Affairs implements three Scholarships Schemes viz; Pre-Matric, Post Matric and Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes for the educational empowerment of students belonging to economically weaker section of the six notified minority communities i.e. Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsi and Sikh in all States/UTs across the country. The Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) under the Ministry of Minority Affairs also implements the Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme (BHMNS) for meritorious girl students belonging to the six notified minority communities. Since 2014-15, there are more than 5.10 crore* beneficiaries compared to 3.15 crore beneficiaries before 2014-15. The scholarship is being provided through the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) and Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and more than 52% of the beneficiaries are girls.





The details of budget allocations under these schemes during 2017-18 to 2021-22 are as under:-









Scholarship

Schemes Budget Allocation (In Rs. Crore)

2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22

1973.54 2304 2247.74 2402.5 2329.12















The State/UT-wise details of scholarships sanctioned under the above mentioned Schemes during 2017-18 to 2020-21 are annexed.









Annexure





State-wise details of Scholarship Sanctioned under Pre-Matric, Post Matric, Merit-cum-Means based Scholarship Schemes and Begum Hazrat Mahal National Scholarship Scheme during 2017-18 to 2020-21

States/UTs Total Scholarships sanctioned 2017-18 to 2020-21**



Andhra Pradesh 662793

Telangana 778559

Assam 1065128

Bihar 1021383

Chhattisgarh 33418

Goa 4534

Gujarat 634803

Haryana 53007

Himachal Pradesh 9527

Jammu & Kashmir 1554805

Jharkhand 263205

Karnataka 2172360

Kerala 2834335

Ladakh 16615

Madhya Pradesh 579996

Maharashtra 3081115

Manipur 134650

Meghalaya 67980

Mizoram 189982

Nagaland 202287

Odisha 67382

Punjab 1998520

Rajasthan 725306

Sikkim 2396

Tamil Nadu 1644997

Tripura 23101

Uttar Pradesh 3338929

Uttarakhand 114785

West Bengal 2578669

Andaman & Nicobar 3629

Chandigarh 7622

Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 687

476

Delhi 38226

Puducherry 13995















** Disbursement of Scholarships during 2020-21 continues in 2021-22.





* The figure also includes the beneficiaries who would avail the scholarship for the year 2021-22 for which budget has been allocated.





This information was given by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





*****





N Ao//(MoMA_RSQ-931)









(Release ID: 1778489)

Visitor Counter : 126











Read this release in:







Urdu













