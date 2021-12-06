4,48,955 Houses Constructed Under PMAY (URBAN) with Rs 6,654.35 crore Central Assistance





The State/ Union Territories (UTs) – wise and year-wise details of total number of houses constructed/ delivered, Central assistance approved and released/ expenditure incurred under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban [PMAY-U], since its inception, are at Annexure-I, Annexure-II and Annexure-III respectively.





AnnexureI





State/UT- wise and year-wise details of houses constructed/delivered under PMAY-U













Sr. No



States/UTs Houses Completed/Delivered (Nos)

F.Y.2015-16 F.Y.2016-17 F.Y.2017-18 F.Y.2018-19 F.Y.2019-20 F.Y.2020-21 F.Y.2021-22

1 A & N Island – – – 20 – 23 –

2 Andhra Pradesh 3,758 3,299 29,791 2,60,223 30,100 97,986 49,933

3 Arunachal Pradesh 144 – 16 1,308 385 1,363 293

4 Assam 103 66 381 13,847 3,953 10,414 3,610

5 Bihar 1,123 12,184 2,100 37,464 13,229 23,610 817

6 Chandigarh 2 4,963 57 154 363 938 63

7 Chhattisgarh 4,620 3,307 3,561 42,096 35,423 48,545 5,861

8 UT of DNH & DD 1 106 431 1,458 1,483 1,527 461

9 Delhi 4,499 4,244 2,487 17,579 6,320 5,832 869

10 Goa 1 10 99 392 425 3,056 113

11 Gujarat 11,562 28,928 48,726 1,95,638 1,11,871 1,67,857 51,956

12 Haryana 790 549 2,093 10,535 10,644 18,337 2,478

13 Himanchal Pradesh 8 43 202 1,858 1,268 1,809 588

14 J & K (UT) 415 203 179 3,286 1,877 3,795 679

15 Jharkhand 2,473 3,886 26,421 31,343 12,775 24,073 3,550

16 Karnataka 5,111 11,920 31,087 94,920 30,591 66,752 8,999

17 Kerala 1,804 301 3,809 42,691 24,314 24,047 2,648

18 Ladakh (UT) 62 – – 280 28 51 81

19 Lakshdweep (UT) – – – – – – –

20 Madhya Pradesh 5,460 5,316 39,119 2,19,728 50,505 1,15,216 23,072

21 Maharashtra 21,567 13,621 35,162 1,20,918 1,17,042 1,49,467 53,171

22 Manipur 42 24 177 2,231 647 1,660 129

23 Meghalaya 130 248 27 450 – 636 78

24 Mizoram 143 118 188 632 1,832 1,360 93

25 Nagaland 67 494 89 1,394 276 1,552 1,118

26 Odisha 1,183 2,771 2,376 46,075 15,413 25,625 3,642

27 Puducherry 151 79 51 1,899 919 2,820 394

28 Punjab 1,947 338 1,860 9,335 12,272 16,588 3,298

29 Rajasthan 15,045 4,256 8,204 21,641 28,425 40,701 9,899

30 Sikkim – 1 2 61 18 81 12

31 Tamil Nadu 18,807 6,593 34,004 1,57,589 66,089 1,20,719 26,888

32 Telangana 95 2,792 3,140 58,171 39,144 87,846 14,600

33 Tripura 4 161 7,303 28,663 6,261 10,186 386

34 Uttar Pradesh 8,462 9,639 12,005 2,97,612 1,65,638 2,99,918 1,72,215

35 Uttarakhand 264 1,460 1,986 5,669 5,137 5,548 1,095

36 West Bengal 7,612 7,191 30,765 89,509 45,997 76,573 5,866

GrandTotal:- 1,17,455 1,29,111 3,27,898 18,16,669 8,40,645 14,56,511 4,48,955











Note: Excluding completion of 1,13,381 houses of earlier scheme completed in FY2014-15









AnnexureIII





State/UT- wise and year-wise details of Central Assistance released/ expenditure incurred for construction of houses since inception of PMAY-U









Sr. No



States/UTs Central Assistance Released/Expenditure Incurred(₹Cr.)

F.Y.2015-16 F.Y.2016-17 F.Y.2017-18 F.Y.2018-19 F.Y.2019-20 F.Y.2020-21 F.Y.2021-22

1 A & N Island – – 0.23 0.05 0.17 0.46 1.03

2 Andhra Pradesh 368.78 235.56 2,676.32 3,465.39 918.78 2,423.55 80.02

3 Arunachal Pradesh 27.77 28.90 20.80 11.07 21.31 11.50 27.70

4 Assam 0.04 13.85 326.43 15.08 494.45 129.36 3.49

5 Bihar 121.81 287.32 437.35 504.52 528.23 572.06 18.06

6 Chandigarh 0.04 0.07 1.17 3.42 8.24 20.71 1.69

7 Chhattisgarh 119.41 60.32 504.67 419.13 724.64 690.04 39.79

8 D & N Haveli 0.02 1.57 23.89 22.64 24.93 53.91 11.57

9 Delhi 1.26 2.38 56.93 230.17 144.27 131.21 21.59

10 Goa 0.02 0.20 2.17 9.35 9.82 69.66 2.91

11 Gujarat 351.71 608.53 1,106.73 3,495.03 2,599.32 2,939.82 1,058.69

12 Haryana 110.79 8.60 150.36 368.75 247.73 275.12 52.66

13 Himanchal Pradesh 9.33 11.50 17.10 25.21 29.97 31.08 11.76

14 J & K (UT) – 2.49 51.79 34.22 99.78 134.72 2.92

15 Jharkhand 110.42 193.55 669.91 419.66 331.12 538.21 198.92

16 Karnataka 410.63 195.93 1,697.50 729.00 702.63 1,161.31 349.21

17 Kerala 26.64 56.54 263.87 660.88 265.94 198.66 41.86

18 Ladakh (UT) 6.26

9.22 1.79 – – 4.45

19 Lakshdweep (UT) – – – – – – –

20 Madhya Pradesh 301.85 417.69 2,362.87 2,722.59 1,044.95 2,559.01 678.06

21 Maharashtra 30.88 482.12 796.27 2,899.89 2,747.52 3,403.86 1,018.10

22 Manipur – 23.40 136.38 12.19 65.09 101.02 0.05

23 Meghalaya 0.02 0.52 4.72 0.99 0.64 14.62 16.06

24 Mizoram 15.83 0.18 60.35 34.07 7.89 71.44 0.14

25 Nagaland 16.23 60.56 9.78 65.31 14.48 106.43 34.12

26 Odisha 169.62 111.00 157.44 411.78 320.97 378.20 85.17

27 Puducherry 0.13 4.46 42.73 15.45 51.09 49.75 8.36

28 Punjab 4.61 66.21 93.82 181.61 188.08 512.20 68.84

29 Rajasthan 240.67 105.39 183.25 398.11 600.89 726.12 209.97

30 Sikkim – 0.02 1.29 1.80 0.38 1.22 0.27

31 Tamil Nadu 132.11 634.60 1,194.39 1,408.78 1,942.30 1,612.08 707.94

32 Telangana 325.99 142.70 773.60 341.98 384.76 757.17 99.85

33 Tripura 30.05 287.51 160.56 150.99 166.45 231.79 2.22

34 Uttar Pradesh 121.18 77.88 1,621.87 4,630.95 4,046.36 4,936.00 1,673.73

35 Uttarakhand 65.55 29.58 131.35 79.85 79.95 171.62 17.42

36 West Bengal 102.83 446.48 780.07 1,294.40 931.36 1,621.36 105.73

Grand Total:- 3,222.50 4,597.68 16,531.21 25,071.35 19,755.44 26,619.00 6,654.35















This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.





