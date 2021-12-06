4,48,955 Houses Constructed Under PMAY (URBAN) with Rs 6,654.35 crore Central Assistance

The State/ Union Territories (UTs) – wise and year-wise details of total number of houses constructed/ delivered, Central assistance approved and released/ expenditure incurred under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban [PMAY-U], since its inception, are at Annexure-I, Annexure-II and Annexure-III respectively.
AnnexureI
State/UT- wise and year-wise details of houses constructed/delivered under PMAY-U
|
Sr. No
|
States/UTs
|
Houses Completed/Delivered (Nos)
|
F.Y.2015-16
|
F.Y.2016-17
|
F.Y.2017-18
|
F.Y.2018-19
|
F.Y.2019-20
|
F.Y.2020-21
|
F.Y.2021-22
|
1
|
A & N Island
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
20
|
–
|
23
|
–
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
3,758
|
3,299
|
29,791
|
2,60,223
|
30,100
|
97,986
|
49,933
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
144
|
–
|
16
|
1,308
|
385
|
1,363
|
293
|
4
|
Assam
|
103
|
66
|
381
|
13,847
|
3,953
|
10,414
|
3,610
|
5
|
Bihar
|
1,123
|
12,184
|
2,100
|
37,464
|
13,229
|
23,610
|
817
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
2
|
4,963
|
57
|
154
|
363
|
938
|
63
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
4,620
|
3,307
|
3,561
|
42,096
|
35,423
|
48,545
|
5,861
|
8
|
UT of DNH & DD
|
1
|
106
|
431
|
1,458
|
1,483
|
1,527
|
461
|
9
|
Delhi
|
4,499
|
4,244
|
2,487
|
17,579
|
6,320
|
5,832
|
869
|
10
|
Goa
|
1
|
10
|
99
|
392
|
425
|
3,056
|
113
|
11
|
Gujarat
|
11,562
|
28,928
|
48,726
|
1,95,638
|
1,11,871
|
1,67,857
|
51,956
|
12
|
Haryana
|
790
|
549
|
2,093
|
10,535
|
10,644
|
18,337
|
2,478
|
13
|
Himanchal Pradesh
|
8
|
43
|
202
|
1,858
|
1,268
|
1,809
|
588
|
14
|
J & K (UT)
|
415
|
203
|
179
|
3,286
|
1,877
|
3,795
|
679
|
15
|
Jharkhand
|
2,473
|
3,886
|
26,421
|
31,343
|
12,775
|
24,073
|
3,550
|
16
|
Karnataka
|
5,111
|
11,920
|
31,087
|
94,920
|
30,591
|
66,752
|
8,999
|
17
|
Kerala
|
1,804
|
301
|
3,809
|
42,691
|
24,314
|
24,047
|
2,648
|
18
|
Ladakh (UT)
|
62
|
–
|
–
|
280
|
28
|
51
|
81
|
19
|
Lakshdweep (UT)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
20
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
5,460
|
5,316
|
39,119
|
2,19,728
|
50,505
|
1,15,216
|
23,072
|
21
|
Maharashtra
|
21,567
|
13,621
|
35,162
|
1,20,918
|
1,17,042
|
1,49,467
|
53,171
|
22
|
Manipur
|
42
|
24
|
177
|
2,231
|
647
|
1,660
|
129
|
23
|
Meghalaya
|
130
|
248
|
27
|
450
|
–
|
636
|
78
|
24
|
Mizoram
|
143
|
118
|
188
|
632
|
1,832
|
1,360
|
93
|
25
|
Nagaland
|
67
|
494
|
89
|
1,394
|
276
|
1,552
|
1,118
|
26
|
Odisha
|
1,183
|
2,771
|
2,376
|
46,075
|
15,413
|
25,625
|
3,642
|
27
|
Puducherry
|
151
|
79
|
51
|
1,899
|
919
|
2,820
|
394
|
28
|
Punjab
|
1,947
|
338
|
1,860
|
9,335
|
12,272
|
16,588
|
3,298
|
29
|
Rajasthan
|
15,045
|
4,256
|
8,204
|
21,641
|
28,425
|
40,701
|
9,899
|
30
|
Sikkim
|
–
|
1
|
2
|
61
|
18
|
81
|
12
|
31
|
Tamil Nadu
|
18,807
|
6,593
|
34,004
|
1,57,589
|
66,089
|
1,20,719
|
26,888
|
32
|
Telangana
|
95
|
2,792
|
3,140
|
58,171
|
39,144
|
87,846
|
14,600
|
33
|
Tripura
|
4
|
161
|
7,303
|
28,663
|
6,261
|
10,186
|
386
|
34
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
8,462
|
9,639
|
12,005
|
2,97,612
|
1,65,638
|
2,99,918
|
1,72,215
|
35
|
Uttarakhand
|
264
|
1,460
|
1,986
|
5,669
|
5,137
|
5,548
|
1,095
|
36
|
West Bengal
|
7,612
|
7,191
|
30,765
|
89,509
|
45,997
|
76,573
|
5,866
|
GrandTotal:-
|
1,17,455
|
1,29,111
|
3,27,898
|
18,16,669
|
8,40,645
|
14,56,511
|
4,48,955
Note: Excluding completion of 1,13,381 house so fearlier scheme completedin FY2014-15
AnnexureIII
State/UT- wise and year-wise details of Central Assistance released/ expenditure incurred for construction of houses since inception of PMAY-U
|
Sr. No
|
States/UTs
|
Central Assistance Released/Expenditure Incurred(₹Cr.)
|
F.Y.2015-16
|
F.Y.2016-17
|
F.Y.2017-18
|
F.Y.2018-19
|
F.Y.2019-20
|
F.Y.2020-21
|
F.Y.2021-22
|
1
|
A & N Island
|
–
|
–
|
0.23
|
0.05
|
0.17
|
0.46
|
1.03
|
2
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
368.78
|
235.56
|
2,676.32
|
3,465.39
|
918.78
|
2,423.55
|
80.02
|
3
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
27.77
|
28.90
|
20.80
|
11.07
|
21.31
|
11.50
|
27.70
|
4
|
Assam
|
0.04
|
13.85
|
326.43
|
15.08
|
494.45
|
129.36
|
3.49
|
5
|
Bihar
|
121.81
|
287.32
|
437.35
|
504.52
|
528.23
|
572.06
|
18.06
|
6
|
Chandigarh
|
0.04
|
0.07
|
1.17
|
3.42
|
8.24
|
20.71
|
1.69
|
7
|
Chhattisgarh
|
119.41
|
60.32
|
504.67
|
419.13
|
724.64
|
690.04
|
39.79
|
8
|
D & N Haveli
|
0.02
|
1.57
|
23.89
|
22.64
|
24.93
|
53.91
|
11.57
|
9
|
Delhi
|
1.26
|
2.38
|
56.93
|
230.17
|
144.27
|
131.21
|
21.59
|
10
|
Goa
|
0.02
|
0.20
|
2.17
|
9.35
|
9.82
|
69.66
|
2.91
|
11
|
Gujarat
|
351.71
|
608.53
|
1,106.73
|
3,495.03
|
2,599.32
|
2,939.82
|
1,058.69
|
12
|
Haryana
|
110.79
|
8.60
|
150.36
|
368.75
|
247.73
|
275.12
|
52.66
|
13
|
Himanchal Pradesh
|
9.33
|
11.50
|
17.10
|
25.21
|
29.97
|
31.08
|
11.76
|
14
|
J & K (UT)
|
–
|
2.49
|
51.79
|
34.22
|
99.78
|
134.72
|
2.92
|
15
|
Jharkhand
|
110.42
|
193.55
|
669.91
|
419.66
|
331.12
|
538.21
|
198.92
|
16
|
Karnataka
|
410.63
|
195.93
|
1,697.50
|
729.00
|
702.63
|
1,161.31
|
349.21
|
17
|
Kerala
|
26.64
|
56.54
|
263.87
|
660.88
|
265.94
|
198.66
|
41.86
|
18
|
Ladakh (UT)
|
6.26
|
|
9.22
|
1.79
|
–
|
–
|
4.45
|
19
|
Lakshdweep (UT)
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
–
|
20
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
301.85
|
417.69
|
2,362.87
|
2,722.59
|
1,044.95
|
2,559.01
|
678.06
|
21
|
Maharashtra
|
30.88
|
482.12
|
796.27
|
2,899.89
|
2,747.52
|
3,403.86
|
1,018.10
|
22
|
Manipur
|
–
|
23.40
|
136.38
|
12.19
|
65.09
|
101.02
|
0.05
|
23
|
Meghalaya
|
0.02
|
0.52
|
4.72
|
0.99
|
0.64
|
14.62
|
16.06
|
24
|
Mizoram
|
15.83
|
0.18
|
60.35
|
34.07
|
7.89
|
71.44
|
0.14
|
25
|
Nagaland
|
16.23
|
60.56
|
9.78
|
65.31
|
14.48
|
106.43
|
34.12
|
26
|
Odisha
|
169.62
|
111.00
|
157.44
|
411.78
|
320.97
|
378.20
|
85.17
|
27
|
Puducherry
|
0.13
|
4.46
|
42.73
|
15.45
|
51.09
|
49.75
|
8.36
|
28
|
Punjab
|
4.61
|
66.21
|
93.82
|
181.61
|
188.08
|
512.20
|
68.84
|
29
|
Rajasthan
|
240.67
|
105.39
|
183.25
|
398.11
|
600.89
|
726.12
|
209.97
|
30
|
Sikkim
|
–
|
0.02
|
1.29
|
1.80
|
0.38
|
1.22
|
0.27
|
31
|
Tamil Nadu
|
132.11
|
634.60
|
1,194.39
|
1,408.78
|
1,942.30
|
1,612.08
|
707.94
|
32
|
Telangana
|
325.99
|
142.70
|
773.60
|
341.98
|
384.76
|
757.17
|
99.85
|
33
|
Tripura
|
30.05
|
287.51
|
160.56
|
150.99
|
166.45
|
231.79
|
2.22
|
34
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
121.18
|
77.88
|
1,621.87
|
4,630.95
|
4,046.36
|
4,936.00
|
1,673.73
|
35
|
Uttarakhand
|
65.55
|
29.58
|
131.35
|
79.85
|
79.95
|
171.62
|
17.42
|
36
|
West Bengal
|
102.83
|
446.48
|
780.07
|
1,294.40
|
931.36
|
1,621.36
|
105.73
|
Grand Total:-
|
3,222.50
|
4,597.68
|
16,531.21
|
25,071.35
|
19,755.44
|
26,619.00
|
6,654.35
This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.
