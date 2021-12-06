Select Page

4,48,955 Houses Constructed Under PMAY (URBAN) with Rs 6,654.35 crore Central Assistance

Dec 6, 2021 | Business


The State/ Union Territories (UTs) – wise and year-wise details of total number of houses constructed/ delivered, Central assistance approved and released/ expenditure incurred under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban [PMAY-U], since its inception, are at Annexure-I, Annexure-II and Annexure-III respectively.


AnnexureI


State/UT- wise and year-wise details of houses constructed/delivered under PMAY-U















































Sr. No

States/UTs

Houses Completed/Delivered (Nos)

F.Y.2015-16

F.Y.2016-17

F.Y.2017-18

F.Y.2018-19

F.Y.2019-20

F.Y.2020-21

F.Y.2021-22

1

A & N Island

20

23

2

Andhra Pradesh

3,758

3,299

29,791

2,60,223

30,100

97,986

49,933

3

Arunachal Pradesh

144

16

1,308

385

1,363

293

4

Assam

103

66

381

13,847

3,953

10,414

3,610

5

Bihar

1,123

12,184

2,100

37,464

13,229

23,610

817

6

Chandigarh

2

4,963

57

154

363

938

63

7

Chhattisgarh

4,620

3,307

3,561

42,096

35,423

48,545

5,861

8

UT of DNH & DD

1

106

431

1,458

1,483

1,527

461

9

Delhi

4,499

4,244

2,487

17,579

6,320

5,832

869

10

Goa

1

10

99

392

425

3,056

113

11

Gujarat

11,562

28,928

48,726

1,95,638

1,11,871

1,67,857

51,956

12

Haryana

790

549

2,093

10,535

10,644

18,337

2,478

13

Himanchal Pradesh

8

43

202

1,858

1,268

1,809

588

14

J & K (UT)

415

203

179

3,286

1,877

3,795

679

15

Jharkhand

2,473

3,886

26,421

31,343

12,775

24,073

3,550

16

Karnataka

5,111

11,920

31,087

94,920

30,591

66,752

8,999

17

Kerala

1,804

301

3,809

42,691

24,314

24,047

2,648

18

Ladakh (UT)

62

280

28

51

81

19

Lakshdweep (UT)

20

Madhya Pradesh

5,460

5,316

39,119

2,19,728

50,505

1,15,216

23,072

21

Maharashtra

21,567

13,621

35,162

1,20,918

1,17,042

1,49,467

53,171

22

Manipur

42

24

177

2,231

647

1,660

129

23

Meghalaya

130

248

27

450

636

78

24

Mizoram

143

118

188

632

1,832

1,360

93

25

Nagaland

67

494

89

1,394

276

1,552

1,118

26

Odisha

1,183

2,771

2,376

46,075

15,413

25,625

3,642

27

Puducherry

151

79

51

1,899

919

2,820

394

28

Punjab

1,947

338

1,860

9,335

12,272

16,588

3,298

29

Rajasthan

15,045

4,256

8,204

21,641

28,425

40,701

9,899

30

Sikkim

1

2

61

18

81

12

31

Tamil Nadu

18,807

6,593

34,004

1,57,589

66,089

1,20,719

26,888

32

Telangana

95

2,792

3,140

58,171

39,144

87,846

14,600

33

Tripura

4

161

7,303

28,663

6,261

10,186

386

34

Uttar Pradesh

8,462

9,639

12,005

2,97,612

1,65,638

2,99,918

1,72,215

35

Uttarakhand

264

1,460

1,986

5,669

5,137

5,548

1,095

36

West Bengal

7,612

7,191

30,765

89,509

45,997

76,573

5,866

GrandTotal:-

1,17,455

1,29,111

3,27,898

18,16,669

8,40,645

14,56,511

4,48,955


Note: Excluding completion of 1,13,381 house so fearlier scheme completedin FY2014-15




AnnexureIII


State/UT- wise and year-wise details of Central Assistance released/ expenditure incurred for construction of houses since inception of PMAY-U













































Sr. No

States/UTs

Central Assistance Released/Expenditure Incurred(₹Cr.)

F.Y.2015-16

F.Y.2016-17

F.Y.2017-18

F.Y.2018-19

F.Y.2019-20

F.Y.2020-21

F.Y.2021-22

1

A & N Island

0.23

0.05

0.17

0.46

1.03

2

Andhra Pradesh

368.78

235.56

2,676.32

3,465.39

918.78

2,423.55

80.02

3

Arunachal Pradesh

27.77

28.90

20.80

11.07

21.31

11.50

27.70

4

Assam

0.04

13.85

326.43

15.08

494.45

129.36

3.49

5

Bihar

121.81

287.32

437.35

504.52

528.23

572.06

18.06

6

Chandigarh

0.04

0.07

1.17

3.42

8.24

20.71

1.69

7

Chhattisgarh

119.41

60.32

504.67

419.13

724.64

690.04

39.79

8

D & N Haveli

0.02

1.57

23.89

22.64

24.93

53.91

11.57

9

Delhi

1.26

2.38

56.93

230.17

144.27

131.21

21.59

10

Goa

0.02

0.20

2.17

9.35

9.82

69.66

2.91

11

Gujarat

351.71

608.53

1,106.73

3,495.03

2,599.32

2,939.82

1,058.69

12

Haryana

110.79

8.60

150.36

368.75

247.73

275.12

52.66

13

Himanchal Pradesh

9.33

11.50

17.10

25.21

29.97

31.08

11.76

14

J & K (UT)

2.49

51.79

34.22

99.78

134.72

2.92

15

Jharkhand

110.42

193.55

669.91

419.66

331.12

538.21

198.92

16

Karnataka

410.63

195.93

1,697.50

729.00

702.63

1,161.31

349.21

17

Kerala

26.64

56.54

263.87

660.88

265.94

198.66

41.86

18

Ladakh (UT)

6.26

9.22

1.79

4.45

19

Lakshdweep (UT)

20

Madhya Pradesh

301.85

417.69

2,362.87

2,722.59

1,044.95

2,559.01

678.06

21

Maharashtra

30.88

482.12

796.27

2,899.89

2,747.52

3,403.86

1,018.10

22

Manipur

23.40

136.38

12.19

65.09

101.02

0.05

23

Meghalaya

0.02

0.52

4.72

0.99

0.64

14.62

16.06

24

Mizoram

15.83

0.18

60.35

34.07

7.89

71.44

0.14

25

Nagaland

16.23

60.56

9.78

65.31

14.48

106.43

34.12

26

Odisha

169.62

111.00

157.44

411.78

320.97

378.20

85.17

27

Puducherry

0.13

4.46

42.73

15.45

51.09

49.75

8.36

28

Punjab

4.61

66.21

93.82

181.61

188.08

512.20

68.84

29

Rajasthan

240.67

105.39

183.25

398.11

600.89

726.12

209.97

30

Sikkim

0.02

1.29

1.80

0.38

1.22

0.27

31

Tamil Nadu

132.11

634.60

1,194.39

1,408.78

1,942.30

1,612.08

707.94

32

Telangana

325.99

142.70

773.60

341.98

384.76

757.17

99.85

33

Tripura

30.05

287.51

160.56

150.99

166.45

231.79

2.22

34

Uttar Pradesh

121.18

77.88

1,621.87

4,630.95

4,046.36

4,936.00

1,673.73

35

Uttarakhand

65.55

29.58

131.35

79.85

79.95

171.62

17.42

36

West Bengal

102.83

446.48

780.07

1,294.40

931.36

1,621.36

105.73

Grand Total:-

3,222.50

4,597.68

16,531.21

25,071.35

19,755.44

26,619.00

6,654.35




This information was given by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Shri Kaushal Kishore, in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.


