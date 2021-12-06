Skill Training for The Local Industry





Under Skill India Mission, Ministry is implementing its flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal VikasYojana (PMKVY) to impart skill development training to prospective youth of the country including candidates from rural areas. Presently, the third phase of PMKVY i.e. PMKVY 3.0 is being implemented.









PMKVY 3.0 is a demand driven scheme with bottom-up approach with District level plan being the fundamental level of implementation. Under PMKVY 3.0, District Skill Committees have been entrusted with the task of identifying local demand, based on which training is arranged in the district. This is envisaged in strengthening local skill capability including the local industry. Further, State/UTs have been given the provision for imparting skill training in State specific job roles addressing the needs of local industry under the Short Term Training (STT)/ Recognition of Prior Learning(RPL) component of PMKVY.





Ministry has undertaken various measures to encourage greater participation of industry in skilling ecosystem to improve employment outcomes. Employer-led skill development is also being promoted to further improve placements outcomes under PMKVY scheme 2016-20. Training Centres (TCs)/ Training Providers (TPs) are required to have dedicated mentorship-cum-placement cells for industry linkage and placement of candidates.









The Government had engaged various organizations including Accenture,



KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) through the National Skill Development



Corporation (NSDC) for conducting district-level skill gap studies for different States in



India. The studies were conducted in 443 districts. Theycontain information on district-wise skill gaps over 2012-17 and 2017-22. The overallobjective of the State-wise studies was to assess the district-level skill gaps in theconcerned States, both in terms of numbers and the required skills and competence. Thestudies provide information on the skills needed and the skill gaps in various sectorsacross districts in the state. They help understand the skill requirements and opportunitieswithin the states. Further, Human Resource and Skill Requirement Study for 21 CoastalDistricts of India were prepared for: Sagarmala, Ministry of Shipping.









PMKVY 3.0 has a bottom-up approach for identification and mapping of job roles. Under the scheme, District Skill.Committees (DSCs) are the focal point for its implementation.DSCs under the guidanceof respective State Skill Development Missions (SSDMs), are playing a key role inaddressing the skill gap and assessing demand at the districtlevel. The DSCs have beenentrusted with the development of District Skill Development Plans (DSDPs) to promotedecentralized planning and implementation at the grossroots. Skill gap studies have beenshared with all stakeholders to help in this exercise. These studies are also available onNSDC website.









All the schemes of the Ministry are implemented in both urban and rural areas. The most important amongst them is the JSS Scheme, as far as the rural outreach is concerned.The Jan Shikshan Sansthans (JSS Division) in the Ministry is administering the Scheme of support to (NGOs) for Skill Development. The mandate of this scheme is to provide skill training to the non-literate, neo-literates, persons with rudimentary level of education up-to 8th and school dropouts up to 12th standard in the age group of 14-45 years. The objective of training imparted under JSS is to link the individuals to gainful livelihood options and supplement their family income through self-employment and wage employment. The priority groups are women, SC, ST, minority and other backward sections of the society. This scheme has a unique approach to the problem of skilling in the rural areas – in many districts, the JSSs also undertake door-to-door campaigns for skilling of the rural poor who cannot travel to the respective JSS centres due to economic difficulties and problems of loss of livelihood on account of skill training programmes organised by the concerned JSSs. The Third Party Evaluation (TPE) Report on the JSS conducted by the IIPA on the basis of the data till 2019-20 shows that the majority of the beneficiaries of the scheme are from rural area (50.49%).





This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a written reply in the LokSabha today.





