Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspects IWAI Jetty at Loktak Lake in Manipur; Says, will make it one of the most important tourist destinations on the globe

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, who is on visit to Manipur today, inspected the Inland Waterways of India (IWAI) Jetty at the iconic Loktak Lake today. He also took a boat tour of the lake. The Minister spoke highly of the beauty of Loktak Lake and the immense potential it holds in terms of tourism and allied activities. He said, Loktak is one of the largest water bodies in Asia and its beauty, greenery, marine life, surrounded by blue mountains stand out. The Minister spoke at length on promotion and development of the lake, and to make it one of the most important tourist destinations of the globe.









Shri Sonowal vowed to extend full support to Govt of Manipur in the sectors of inland waterway development and Ayush. He said, PM Shri Narendra Modi is giving full focus to the North East region, with stress on connectivity, infrastructure, youth and farmer development. The Minister expressed respect for Manipur CM Shri N Biren Singh for rendering great service, under who’s leadership a lot of growth has taken place in the state.









Union MoS Shri RK Ranjan Singh, MLA Shri P Sharatchandra Singh, Chairman Loktak Development Authority Shri L Sushendra Meitei and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.





