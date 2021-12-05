President of India to visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9





The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra from December 6 to 9, 2021.





On December 6, 2021, the President will visit Raigad Fort and pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.





On December 7, 2021, the President will visit Air Force Station, Lohegaon, Pune where he will witness flying display and interact with Air Warriors.





On December 8, 2021, the President will present President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron in Mumbai.





