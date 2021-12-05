INDIAN ARMY CONTINGENT LEAVES FOR 11TH EDITION OF JOINT INDO-MALDIVES TRAINING EXCERCISE ‘EX EKUVERIN’





11th Edition of Exercise EKUVERIN between India & Maldives will be conducted at Kadhdhoo Island, Maldives from 06 to 19 December 2021.





The exercise will enhance synergy & inter-operability between Armed Forces of both the Nations in terms of understanding transnational terrorism both on land & at sea, conducting Counter Terrorism & Counter Insurgency Operations and sharing best military practices and experiences.





Besides rigorous training, the joint military excercise will also include cultural and sports activities to enhance defence cooperation and bilateral relations. The exercise will go a long way in strengthening India’s relations with Maldives amidst emerging security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region.









