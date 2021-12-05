Loveforce International Announces December Digital Singles Releases

Loveforce International is announcing its December 2021 digital single releases. The digital singles will include new music by Billy Ray Charles, Stix Muzic Group, Ami Cannon, Honey Davis, Teacherz and inRchild. The Digital Singles will be in the Holiday, Pop, DEM / House, Rock, R&B, Blues, Soul, and Jazz genres of music.

The digital singles will be released on four consecutive Fridays in December. Two will be released on December 10th. Three will be released on December 17th. Two will be released on December 24th and one will be released on December 31st. There will be a total of eight digital singles released.

“We are releasing some solid material to end 2021 on a high note,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.

All of the digital singles will be distributed to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tock, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.

For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954