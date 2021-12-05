Future Soldier Technology Conference 2022 Returns to London Next March

SMi Group is delighted to announce the return of the Future Soldier Technology conference which will commence on 8th-9th March 2022 in London, alongside a pre-conference focus day dedicated to Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness on the 7th of March.

There is an early bird saving of £200, available for bookings made by 17th December 2021. Register at www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/pr1

As the world’s leading meeting dedicated to enhancing dismounted soldier technology, this conference will provide delegates with a unique opportunity to see how emerging soldier equipment and materials are used to overcome challenges in soldier modernisation programmes from across the world.

The agenda has been released, featured speakers for 2022 include:

· Major General John Collyer, Director Information, British Army

· Brigadier Matthew Cansdale, Head of Future Force Development, British Army

· Brigadier Mark Totten, SRO Commando Forces, Royal Marines

· Mr Nick Taylor, 1* Team Lead, Soldier, Training and Special Projects (STSP), DE&S, UK MOD

· Colonel Zdenek Mikula, Head of Mechanized & Infantry Section, Land Forces Development Department, Capabilities Development & Planning Division, Czech Armed Forces

· Colonel Jan H. Vonk, Program leader STRONG, Defence Material Organisation, Dutch MOD

· Colonel (Ret.) Kurt “Travis” Thompson, Deputy Director, Soldier Lethality Cross Functional Team, US Army Futures Command

· Lieutenant Colonel Arthur Dawe, Commanding Officer, Infantry Trials and Development Unit (ITDU), British Army

· Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Davies, SO1 Soldier Systems, TommyWorks

· Lieutenant Colonel Denny Dresch, PdM PEO Ground Soldier Systems, PEO Soldier, US Army

· Lieutenant Colonel Sébastien Gasnier, Branch Deputy, Infantry Doctrinal and Advanced Studies Department, French Armed Forces Infantry School

· Major Magnus Hallberg, NATO LCG DSS Chairman, NATO/Swedish Armed Forces

· Dr Robb Wilcox, Director, Soldier Performance Optimization Directorate, DEVCOM, US Army

For the full agenda and speaker line-up are available at www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/pr1

Future Soldier Technology Conference

Conference: 8th-9th March 2022

Pre-conference Focus Day: 7th March 2022

Lead Sponsor: Glenair, Sponsors and Exhibitors: Bren-Tronics, Domo Tactical Communications, L3Harris, Silvus Technologies

For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick Sadia Malick, Director on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

