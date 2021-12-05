Hong Kong – Mainland Olympians delegation continues to meet with different sectors (with photos/video)

Mainland Olympians delegation continues to meet with different sectors (with photos/video) ******************************************************************************************



After giving sports demonstrations and attending the “Mainland Olympians Variety Show” to meet with the public yesterday (December 4), members of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Mainland Olympians delegation have been exchanging views with different sectors today (December 5) before concluding their three-day visit in Hong Kong.





The delegation attended a number of events this morning in groups, including having a dialogue session and skill exchanges with Hong Kong elite athletes at the Hong Kong Sports Institute, enabling participants to learn about the experiences of Olympic athletes in striving towards success.





The delegation left Hong Kong after attending a farewell luncheon held by the Sports Federation & Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China.