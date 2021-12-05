Two Kahana Feld Partners Become Firm Shareholders

Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Partners Tami G. Vail, Esq. and Ron S. Brand, Esq. have become shareholders with the firm.

“Both Tami and Ron are stellar attorneys and team members, who exemplify our core values,” said Jason Daniel Feld, Esq., Co-Founding Partner of the firm. “Their stellar work on behalf of their clients, their dedication to strengthening our community, as well as their compassion and empathy, continue to help strengthen the firm’s commitment to being upstanding, outstanding and understanding.”

Mr. Brand joined Kahana Feld as a Partner in September 2019, bringing over 20 years of experience in labor and employment litigation and counseling, as well as significant experience in business and corporate litigation. Mr. Brand is an AV Preeminent rated employment litigator, and also provides preventive preventative counseling and advice to businesses and government entities on a wide variety of human resources and personnel issues. Mr. Brand also provides pro bono labor and employment law advice to several non-profit organizations.

Ms. Vail joined Kahana Feld in August 2020 as Managing Partner of the firm’s San Diego office. An AV Preeminent rated trial attorney, Ms. Vail represents business and governmental entities in personal injury, wrongful death, and employment matters. She also represents contractors, business owners and various professionals in complex business and contract disputes. Ms. Vail is an active volunteer with non-profits that provide resources to underprivileged families.

Both, Ms. Vail and Mr. Brand are part of Kahana Feld’s Public Entity Practice, which counsels and represents government agencies in their employment, general and premises liability, and real estate and construction matters.

