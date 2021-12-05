KLM to serve more Italian destinations through new codeshare agreement with ITA







KLM and the Italian airline ITA Airways have signed a new codeshare agreement. The agreement will enable passengers to book KLM tickets to ITAs European destinations and ITA customers will be able to book tickets to KLMs European destinations. KLM and ITA will also facilitate easy transfers for passengers at Rome Fiumicino and Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.





The agreement will give KLM customers access to more destinations in Italy and other ITA destinations in south-east Europe.





The partnership will allow KLM customers to book tickets to eight new destinations in Southern Europe. KLM passengers will be able to fly with ITA via Rome or Milan to Palermo, Reggio Calabria, Bari, Brindisi, Lamezia Terme and Trieste in Italy, to Malta, and to the Albanian city of Tirana.





KLM currently offers 18 daily flights between Amsterdam and Milan (Malpensa Airport and Linate Airport), Turin, Genoa, Rome, Venice, Florence, Bologna and Catania. Customers flying to Catania, Genoa and Venice will also have more options. In addition to KLMs direct daily services, it will also be possible to transfer to ITA flights to these destinations.





Its really good news that KLM and ITA Airways have been able to reach an agreement so quickly after the loss of Alitalia, enabling them to work together on European routes. Italy is an important market for the airline industry in Europe, both for business and leisure travellers. Partnerships like this one are important to our ability to provide the best possible service for our customers, who travel through Schiphol from all corners of the worldPieter Elbers  President & CEO KLM Royal Dutch Airlines





ITA Airways will also benefit from the new agreement. The codeshare agreement with KLM will give it access to a large number of European destinations, including KLM destinations in the United Kingdom and Scandinavia.