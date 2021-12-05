Air France and Vendredi join forces to help those in need







In 2021, Air France, in partnership with the social start-up Vendredi, launched a vast programme to involve staff in the associative world, called Mon engagement citoyen. In this way, the company is reaffirming its commitment to social and environmental issues in the countries where it operates.





Thanks to Vendredis civic commitment platform, company staff can connect with a network of more than 1,500 associations and volunteer for a wide range of actions, including mentoring, skills sharing, awareness raising, patrols, etc. More than 170 companies have already joined the Vendredi platform.





On this platform, assignments are available throughout the year to Air France staff, for the benefit of partner associations in 6 fields of action dear to the company and its Foundation: Children, Education – Training – Employment, Disability – Health, Fight against poverty, Intergenerational sharing and Environment.





Since its launch at the end of April 2021, 3,000 Air France employees have already registered on the Vendredi platform and nearly 400 volunteer actions have already been carried out. This programme follows on from the Citizen Solidarity Days organised by the company over the three previous years.

