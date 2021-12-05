ISMG Asia Pacific Sees Record Growth in 2021

Information Security Media Group (ISMG) reported this week that their Asia-Pacific operations recorded a sharp growth in 2020 and 2021, despite the pandemic and economic uncertainty. Headcount has more than doubled since Jan 2020, while the number of successful programs delivered has increased three-fold. Revenue has seen a 100% YoY growth in the past two years. Additionally, a new office operation was started in Bangalore, while the Mumbai office space was expanded significantly.

“It has been wonderful to see how quickly our presence in this region is growing, in these challenging times,” said Varun Haran, managing director for ISMG in Asia and the Middle East. “The demands of the cybersecurity community are increasing with the expanding threat landscape, and we are doing everything we can to meet the demand for cybersecurity education, intelligence, and research. It has been gratifying and rewarding to see the team come together in this rapidly changing environment. I’ve been able to watch team members grow their careers as the company grows.”

Haran highlighted ISMG’s agility, adaptability, and deep cybersecurity subject matter expertise, when it came to events, as one of the keys to their success. “We were able to conduct our first virtual event in April 2020, and the first virtual summit in June of 2020. While other organizations were trying to come up with a strategy to deal with the new reality, we were already implementing ours within weeks of going into this crisis. We have gone to great lengths to enhance engagement at our virtual events. For instance, the Executive Boardroom component at our summits, aligns attendees with specific product or service needs, with the appropriate solution providers, through an interactive format.”

One of their recent successes was a virtual summit for Africa executed by the APAC team. The summit was planned and executed in under four weeks and attracted over 300 participants. The summit’s topics included: Security in the Age of “You Can’t Trust Anything,” Antidotes for Ransomware Attacks: Strategy for 2022, and Zero Trust: Are Enterprises Prepared For It? Speakers were impressed with the results. Sithembile Songo, head, information security and risk management at Public Investment Corporation, called the summit a “success,” adding “the summit provided a myriad of inspirational, insightful experiences. The event was well organized. The speakers shared a wealth of knowledge that will yield a positive outcome, for both local and global organization in protecting information assets.”

Haran noted that “we have a systematic approach to identify with the level of quality that attendees expect and execute on that. ISMG has a strong foundation in the content we create, because content is always key to provide meaningful takeaways to cybersecurity professionals that they can put to work. We strive to deliver exactly what the audience is looking for.”

About ISMG

Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management. Each of our 30 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.