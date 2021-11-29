easyJet launches first ever festive ‘Advent(ure) Calendar’

· Dubbed the  Advent(ure) Calendar it is created for adventurous travellers who want more experiences in 2022, the calendar features 12 drawers each containing a travel gift  including four pairs of return flights for two, a years easyJet plus membership worth £215, travel experience vouchers with GetYourGuide, car hire and Bistro vouchers to spend onboard

Retailing for £695, with a RRP value of over £1500, the limited run of calendars is on sale online from Friday 26th November 2021 with all proceeds going to Age UK

The launch of the calendar comes following research that reveals nearly two-thirds (65%) of Brits are yearning for adventure in 2022 now that international travel is returning to normal.





Airline easyJet has launched its first ever festive Advent(ure) Calendar, filled with extraordinary travel experiences and extras. The new, limited-edition product features 12 drawers each containing special travel treats to be enjoyed next year.





The calendar includes four pairs of return flights for two including hold luggage, as well as one years easyJet plus membership worth £215, vouchers to spend on easyJets onboard Bistro and on tours and excursions with GetYourGuide, as well as car hire, all for people to enjoy more adventures abroad in 2022.





The easyJet Advent(ure) Calendar is on sale from Friday 26th November 2021 at easyJet.com/advent-calendar. Priced at £695, the calendar offers amazing value with the flights, experiences and travel extras included worth over £1500. All proceeds of the sales from the calendars will be donated to Age UK Bedford.





The airline has launched the calendar following new research that revealed adventuring abroad was the number one desire for Brits when it comes to planning for 2022, just in time for giving the gift of adventure this festive season. The nationwide study also discovered that over half (52%) of Brits said that planning trips and adventures abroad are top of their priority list. This Christmas, half of Brits (50%) said they would prefer the gift of travel and adventure over material gifts  with 56% preferring experiences over physical presents.





The poll of 2,000 British holiday makers revealed that three out of five people (61%) said they have missed out on adventurous trips and holidays and plan to make up for it in 2022. 65% of those polled stated they have missed the excitement and adrenaline of going on an adventure.





With international travel now returning to normal, nearly half (46%) of Brits said they were planning to go on more trips than usual next year, with one-in-ten (11%) of us planning up to at least 3 trips to foreign places.





Given our huge desire to adventure next year, 57% of us plan to go somewhere we have never been before. A further 64% of Brits will plan to include at least one adventure aspect on a holiday next year, ranging from white-water rafting to off-roading.





Rachael Smith, Director of Proposition and Innovation for easyJet said:



We know that our customers cant wait to make up for lost time and enjoy the experiences theyve been missing, and so we are delighted to have launched our very first Advent(ure) Calendar, to give the gift of travel to a loved one this December.





In each calendar customers will find all kinds of travel gifts, from flights to a choice of over 130 destinations across our unrivalled European network to unforgettable experiences and excursions, as well as travel extras to make trips next year extra special. Its the perfect present for those who want to give the gift of adventure.





And for those looking for adventure travel but who are mindful of their impact on the environment, easyJet offsets the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all its flights. This comes at no additional cost to its customers and the airline only supports projects that are certified by either Gold Standard or Verified Carbon Standard. This is an interim measure while new technologies are developed. The calendar itself is recyclable, with all paper and card used FSC, Green-e and Green Seal certified.





easyJet partner GetYourGuide, offers unforgettable travel experiences by gathering the best activities across the globe, to search and book all in one place. With £75 worth of GetYourGuide vouchers included in easyJets Advent(ure) Calendar, adventure-seekers can search and book a diverse range of tours, excursions and experiences for their trip, from enjoying cooking classes in Greece to wine tasting in Italy, to water sports and island-hopping around some of Europe best beaches, and local market and neighbourhood tours around some of the continents most historical cities.





The calendar is worth over £1500, and the vouchers from the Calendar can be redeemed from 1st December 2021  31st December 2022. All proceeds from the calendar will be donated to Age UK Bedford. The calendar goes on sale from Friday 26th November 2021 at easyJet.com/advent-calendar





The limited-edition calendar features 12 drawers containing the following:

Four pairs of return flights for two, including 23kg hold luggage per person

£75 worth of vouchers to spend on tours and excursions across Europe with Get Your Guide

A years easyJet Plus membership providing benefits including; use of our dedicated easyJet Plus Bag drop, Speedy boarding, inclusive allocated seating and Fast Track security

A £50 voucher for car hire, so you can get exploring

£45 worth of vouchers to spend on our onboard Bistro





