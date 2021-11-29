LATAM is Positioned as the Airline Group with the Best Performance in Sustainability in America and Europe



It obtained fourth place worldwide in measurement, receiving 72 points (out of 100) and placing itself in the top decile of the airline industry.



It should be remembered that the group launched its sustainability strategy earlier this year, setting the goal to eliminate single-use plastics by 2021, be zero-to-waste landfill by 2027 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.





LATAM Airlines Group obtained fourth place worldwide in Standard & Poors (S&P) Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), and has positioned itself as the airline with the best sustainability performance in the American and European continents. According to the most recent results published.





Since 1999, the Corporate Sustainability Assessment and its collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices have been used to create the leading global sustainability benchmark. This year, more than 10,000 companies were evaluated in three areas: environmental, social and governance.





The result obtained is very positive news that encourages and shows us that we are on the right track, but it is not enough. We cannot think of a LATAM in the future that does not go hand-in-hand with the development of our ecosystems and communities. We are working to become the economic, social and environmental outlet that we aspire to be in the countries where we operate, said Roberto Alvo, CEO at LATAM Airlines Group.





Earlier this year, the group launched its sustainability strategy based on three pillars: Climate Change, Circular Economy and Shared Value, highlighting its commitment to the protection of strategic ecosystems in South America, migration to a zero waste to landfill model, and making its connectivity capacity available for the benefit of the regions communities.





The strategys lines of action were designed collaboratively with experts and environmental organizations throughout the region and seek to make the group carbon neutral by 2050.





Climate Change: The group will seek to reduce its emissions by incorporating sustainable fuels and new aviation technologies that will be available beginning in 2035. In addition, it will promote a program that will allow passengers, corporate and cargo customers the option of offsetting CO2 emissions associated with their trips by supporting iconic projects in the region. As part of its value proposition, LATAM will match the amount of tons of CO2 offset.





In line with its objective to contribute to the protection and recovery of ecosystems, it recently announced the first conservation project to advance carbon neutrality: CO2BIO. CO2BIO is an initiative that will conserve 200 thousand hectares of flooded savanna, a habitat to more than 2,200 species that has the potential to capture up to 2.8 million tons of CO2 by 2025.





Circular Economy: LATAM is also committed to promoting a culture of elimination, reduction, reusing and recycling throughout its operation in order to become a group that generates zero waste to landfill by 2027. Single-use plastics will be eliminated before 2023 and recycling actions, such as the Recycle Your Trip program (segregation of waste generated on board such as aluminum, glass and plastic), are currently in place; in addition to a program that recycles uniforms and allows them to be used as raw materials in new products.





Shared Value: The group will expand its capacity to transport cargo and people for health programs, natural disasters and environmental care. This is in line with the Solidarity Plane program, which collaborates with communities through agreements, offering free expertise, infrastructure, connectivity and speed of transportation through passages and cargo transfers. To date, the program has transported more than 165 million vaccines, more than 1 million tons of medical supplies, 3,233 health professionals, and more than 1,800 organs and tissues free of charge since the start of the pandemic.