Cortech Co., Ltd., an Automatic and Semi-Automatic Door Hardware Manufacturer in Korea, is Entering the Global Market







Focused primarily on window- and door-related products, Cortech manufactures door hinges, automatic doors, semi-automatic doors, automatic swinging doors, and sliding door hardware. Through continuous technological endeavor, the company strives to manufacture products that meet customer preferences, as well as those of the ever-changing architectural market.





Cortech has been exporting automatic door products to Vietnam and other S.E. Asian countries, UAE, Turkey and India since 2010, and has subsidiaries in Vietnam and Dubai.





Cortech offers a range of automatic doors, including BLDC motor automatic swinging door, direct mounted automatic sliding doors, compact automatic sliding doors, and double sliding door actuators. In addition, the companys semi-automatic selection of manual-opening and automatic-closing doors include pneumatic and hydraulic brake semi-automatic sliding doors and direct-mounted semi-automatic sliding door actuators.





Automatic doors are in high demand in the service industry, commercial and retail sectors, and are also expanding into healthcare, medical, and educational facilities. Interest in energy conservation in heating and cooling buildings is increasing around the world, but there is an enduring perception that the initial installation cost of automatic doors is high compared to conventional doors, though automatic can undoubtedly save money in the long run.





Cortechs automatic door technology is highly competitive in the global market with hardware that meets the needs of buyers and consumers. In addition, the company has the advantage of being able to provide good quality automatic door systems at a reasonable prices.