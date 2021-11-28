Select Page

PM greets Israeli PM H. E. Naftali Bennett and people of Israel on Hanukkah

Nov 28, 2021 | Business




The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted Israeli Prime Minister, H. E. Naftali Bennett, people of Israel and the Jewish people around the world on Hanukkah.


In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;


“Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights.”



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021

כבוד ראש הממשלה @naftalibennett מאחל לך, ולעם ישראל החברותי, ולכל היהודים בעולם שמתציינים את חג החנוחה במשך שמונה ימים.

חג חנוחה שמח מלא אור ותיקווה.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021


