PM greets Israeli PM H. E. Naftali Bennett and people of Israel on Hanukkah

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has greeted Israeli Prime Minister, H. E. Naftali Bennett, people of Israel and the Jewish people around the world on Hanukkah.
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;
“Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights.”
Hanukkah Sameach Prime Minister @naftalibennett, to you and to the friendly people of Israel, and the Jewish people around the world observing the 8-day festival of lights.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021
כבוד ראש הממשלה @naftalibennett מאחל לך, ולעם ישראל החברותי, ולכל היהודים בעולם שמתציינים את חג החנוחה במשך שמונה ימים.
חג חנוחה שמח מלא אור ותיקווה.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2021
***
DS/SH
(Release ID: 1775956)
Visitor Counter : 105