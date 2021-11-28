Two Days International Conference on ‘Legal Prospects and Challenges of a Globalised and Digitalised World: An International Perspective’

On the occasion of National Constitution Day, Amity Law School is organising a Two Days Online International Conference, on the theme, “Legal Prospects and Challenges of a Globalised and Digitalised World: An International Perspective”. Shri Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, GOI, Dr Aseem Chauhan, Chancellor, Amity University Haryana, along with Prof P B Sharma, Vice Chancellor, Prof Padmakali Banerjee, Pro Vice Chancellor, Mr. Amar Sundaram, General Counsel, Sr. Vice – President (Legal) and Chief Compliance Officer, NEC Corporation India Private Limited, Mr. Atul Sud, Director, Legal, Regulatory & Government Affairs, Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd.,Mr. Matt Slone, Vice President, Global Litigation Services, United Lex,Dr. Saroj Bohra, Director, Amity Law School, Amity University Rajasthan, Dr. Stellina Jolly, Senior Asst. Professor, South Asian University, New Delhi were also present at the inaugural and technical sessions of the first day of the Conference.

Law is no exception to Digitalisation and E Governance, it’s mandatory duty to modernize concepts according to new challenges. Globalisation of law may be defined as the worldwide progression of transnational legal structures and discourses along the dimensions of extensity, intensity, velocity, and impact. The global penetration of law requires various elements like actors, mechanisms, power, structures and arenas. Even though Globalisation makes our lives better, it does bring some challenges as we start to grow and expand across borders. The shift to a more digital form of Globalisation changes who is participating, how relationships are conducted across borders, and where the benefits are flowing. Because the world is already so connected, most people do not notice Globalisation at work every single day and how the world is getting smaller. The solutions to the challenges posed by Globalisation and Digitalisation are one of the zealous tasks for intellectuals, researchers and policy makers.

The technical sessionsare based on four themes selected by the experts i.e Digital Economy and Legal Challenges, DigitalisationAnd Challenges In Legal Education, New Media, Right To Privacy And Democracy InADigitalised WorldAndSustainable Development Goals AndDigitalisation Post Pandemic.

While addressing the gathering Chief Guest of the International Conference, Shri Kaushal Kishore, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India said, “I appreciate the decision to hold such a conference as it is right time to address the emerging challenges in the field of globalised and digitalized world. This conference will help to understand the basic concept of digitalization in changes the dynamics of Globalisation, providing a platform for an expanding range of activities like Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, Big Data Analytics, Social Media, E-commerce, Education among many others.”

While delivering his words of wisdom Dr Ashok K Chauhan, President, Amity Group said, “The world is still trying to emerge out of the impacts of the pandemic in all possible ways. As a global community, we are going through a phase where communication lines are disturbed, ease of movement is restricted and the economy is suffering. The effect of this global discourse can be easily seen on Globalisation and Digitalisation and needs a serious discussion”

In his message, Chancellor, AUH Dr. Aseem Chauhan said, “Law is a participant-oriented discipline, largely concerned with the details of immediate, practical and local problems. There are fears that enthusiastic responses to Globalisation may lead to legal scholarship and education becoming detached from its roots in a particular legal tradition and local legal practice. Emphasis on multiple perspectives and differentiation of standpoint in understanding Law has developed largely, independent of Globalisation. Globalisation has stimulated a revival of old debates between universalism and cultural relativism. Globalisation and increased interdependence at sub-global levels will be perceived to have different implications for different specialisms.”

While inspiring the gathering Prof P B Sharma, Vice Chancellor, AUH said, “Globalisation has dramatically influenced social life in our country. To adapt to Globalisation, the State has mounted policies of economic liberalisation, claiming that the policies will ultimately benefit the entire population. But we find that while the nation’s economy has grown leaps and bound and so has been the economic disparity that has created a great economic divide. Digitisation is yet another powerful tool to bring transparency and significantly increase ease of doing business or transacting a work activity. The development of any nation under the phase of Globalisation and Digitalisation is not without its challenges.”

While addressing the conference, Prof Padmakali Banerjee, Pro Vice Chancellor, AUH said, “The theme of the conference reflects the contemporary issues and has the noble objective of deliberating upon the impacts of Globalisation and Digitalisation on National and International Legal Systems. The Conferences, such as this, provide a significant platform for students, scholars, academics and legal luminaries, to disseminate, assimilate and collaborate for the more expansive academic and strategic initiative, which is pivotal to outcome-based learning.”

Maj Gen P K Sharma (Retd), Director, ALS informed about the aim and importance of holding this conference by the Law School.

Dr Vikas Madhukar, Deputy Pro Vice Chancellor,Mr Ravi Manuja, Registrar , Maj Gen G S Bal (Retd), DSW, Mr. Pranshul Pathak, Mr. Atul Jain, Ms. Monica Yadav, Ms. Neha Mishra, Dr Ajay Bhatt, Ms. Papiya Golder, Dr Ankita Sharma and Dr Archana Sehrawat were also present with faculty, staff and students.