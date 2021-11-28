Salaam Bombay Foundation in association with Everest Foundation launches its first rural skills@school chapter in Nashik

To engage rural adolescents and equip them with relevant vocational as well as life skills, Salaam Bombay Foundation in aegis of Everest Foundation announced the launch of its first rural chapter of its skills@school programme in Lakhmapur village in Nashik starting November 26, 2021, in addition to its extensive urban network. The event was attended by Smt. Aneesa Tadvi, Assistant Commissioner – Skill Development, Employment & Entrepreneurship, Nashik District, Ms. Pushpawati Patil, Assistant Director of Nashik division of Maharashtra, Mr. Kalwan Kanoj – Block Education Officer, Dindori Block, Mr. Vijandra Babu, Plant Head – Everest Industry, Lakhmapur, Ms. Sulaksha Shetty, Head HR and CSR – Everest Industry and Mr. Gaurav Arora, Vice President – Projects, Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The programme is aimed at the students of government and government-aided schools including Janta Vidyalay Karajwan, Kadava English School, Lakhmapur and Ramshej Madhyamik Vidyalay, Ashewadi.

Under this programme, adolescents will be introduced to various career options and have an opportunity to learn twenty first century skills that will increase their chances of employability in the future The programme will also lend them market understanding so that they can weigh the avenues and enhance their technical and entrepreneurship skills while still staying in school and completing their education.

As part of Salaam Bombay Foundation’s skills@school programme, a total of 900 students will be trained over 3 years (2021–2024) in various skill courses such as Home Appliance Repair, Mobile Repair, Robotics, Beauty & Wellness, Bakery, Confectionery, Fashion Design, and Jewellery Design. The curriculums are aligned to the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) of the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC). Under this program, students will also be trained in Financial Literacy.

Salaam Bombay Foundation has already imparted vocational skill-building and market orientation to over 24,600 resource-challenged adolescents under its skills@school programme in the past seven years.

Along with imparting relevant skills, this training will also educate them about the markets and institutions that were previously deemed beyond their reach. The organisation had recently launched a platform for these skill-trained young Turks to think and act as entrepreneurs under its ‘Entrepreneurship Incubator for Grassroot Adolescents’ programme.

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Arora, VP-Projects, Salaam Bombay Foundation said, “With support from Everest Foundation we are delighted to extend our skills@school programme for the very first time in rural Maharashtra at Lakhmapur village in Nashik. Rural India is changing rapidly, and we want to extend every opportunity towards equipping these young adolescents with the skills that will prepare them for a better tomorrow. Along with this, we will work towards creating an entrepreneurial mindset to drive a spirit of innovation and enhance the spectrum of their education.”

Ms. Sulaksha Shetty, Head HR and CSR – Everest Industry said, “At Everest, our endeavor is to improve people’s lives by creating a sustainable impact in the communities we operate in. With this focus in mind, we work closely with communities around our factories with an intent to impact the lives of children, youth, and women. Be it the Tobacco-Free Healthy Child program or Skill Development Centers for young adults, all our projects focus on shaping a better future for communities around us, and with the great response that we have been receiving for our existing programs, we plan to launch more of such programs and centers in future as well.”

Salaam Bombay Foundation’s skills@school programme helps build skills for adolescents in government and government-aided schools and provides them with market orientation, ensuring that they stay in school and complete their education. The program equips students with soft skills training in several areas, including business etiquette, personal grooming, trade-specific terminology so they are ready for their real-world internships and jobs.