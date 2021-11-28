Hyderabad beat defending champions Mumbai City 3-1

After an unlucky start to their Indian Super League campaign, Hyderabad FC were back to winning ways at Fatorda on Saturday. In what was the first 9:30pm kickoff in the league’s history, Hyderabad FC put on an impressive display to take all three points and move up to 5th in the league table, two games into the season.

Manolo Marquez’s men did not have the best start to the game, as Ahmed Jahouh found the back of the net at the end of a smart dribble, in just the 6th minute of the game. However, it was all Hyderabad since then, as they dominated possession, created chances and were the better side on the night.

Joao Victor levelled the score in the 13th minute, coolly slotting in from the spot, after Joel Chianese was brought down with a clumsy challenge at the edge of the box. Inspite of a couple more chances falling to the hosts, it was all square at the break between the two sides.

Hyderabad managed to keep the likes of Igor Angulo quiet at the other end but it was their constant creativity in attack that posed several problems for Mumbai City.

And it was Bart Ogbeche who gave the lead to HFC in the 53rd minute making no mistake from a superb Aniket Jadhav cross from the right. This came at the end of a superb passing move, giving Manolo’s men a lead against Mumbai for the first time in their history.

Hyderabad FC not only managed to keep the lead but also doubled it after Rohit Danu popped up with his first ISL goal. The youngster was lively after coming on in the second half and took his chance after he got to a loose ball in the box and thumped it home from close range to turn into Hyderabad FC’s youngest goal scorer!

The Islanders did have a couple of dangerous attacks at the end but Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh and Juanan were all solid at the back and managed to see out the two-goal lead.

The likes of Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir, Asish Rai, Akash Mishra and Edu Garcia (who came off the bench) were all instrumental in keeping the defending champions from playing their natural game.

This win gave Hyderabad their first points of the season and they now climb upto 5th place in the league table. It was also Hyderabad FC’s first win with Joao Victor as the captain of the side, who was also chosen as the ‘Hero of the Match’.

Hyderabad are back in action on Thursday, when they take on Jamshedpur FC in an away game at Bambolim on 2nd December!