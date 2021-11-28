Kasturi Ram International School has a Reputation for Providing Affordable yet Quality Education

Kasturi Ram International School (KRIS) has been doing a phenomenal job in the education field for over the last 15 years. Nestled at a very convenient location in Narela, Delhi, this is one of the best English medium CBSE schools. The very foundation of KRIS was laid on a commitment to provide all-around intellectual support for the overall development of students. Right from the faculty, curriculum and other facilities to extracurricular activities, everything at Kasturi Ram International School is made to help young minds realise their true potential.

The director of Kasturi Ram International School during an interview stated, “If provided with the right guidance and teaching at school, children can fulfil all their education and holistic development needs. Here at KRIS, we strive to provide each of our students with the same so that they can become good citizens and shape their respective careers. Counted among the best schools in Delhi, our educational institute aims at providing comprehensive education and growth opportunities to students.”

The much-cherished dream of Smt. Kasturi Devi, KRIS within a short span has been upgraded to Senior Secondary School with all three streams, i.e. Science, Commerce and Arts. It has emerged as a sought-after choice for parents who desire to put their children into the top schools in Delhi where affordable yet quality education is provided. Students are motivated and given opportunities to explore their capabilities and are not spoon-fed in any manner. This is how they learn and grow to become confident, learned and knowledgeable individuals.

The Director added, “Besides academic excellence and intellectual development of our students, we are concerned about their overall personality development. We not only focus on providing education but also emphasise instilling positive attitude, values, self-respect and a sense of compassion in them. Our goal is to transform individuals into educated and good human beings.”

Those on the lookout for the best CBSC schools near me in Delhi can contact Kasturi Ram International School because it has a reputation for nurturing young minds positively. For details, students or parents can visit the school website or contact the administration staff over the telephone.

About Kasturi Ram International School:

Kasturi Ram International School, one of the top schools in Delhi, is widely recognised for providing quality yet affordable education. Young minds are nurtured in a manner that students learn and become confident individuals for life. For more information, visit the school website.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7, Sector A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone –9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Website: https://www.krschool.org/