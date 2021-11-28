Canada – Minister Hussen’s statement on Holodomor Memorial Day

Today, as we remember the Holodomor, people in Canada remember the millions of innocent victims of the Ukrainian famine and genocide

OTTAWA, November 27, 2021

In Canada, the fourth Saturday in November is designated as Holodomor Memorial Day, in recognition of the millions of innocent men, women and children who endured prolonged suffering amid a famine or lost their lives in the Ukrainian genocide. The Holodomor, or “extermination by hunger” in Ukrainian, was deliberately orchestrated by Joseph Stalin’s totalitarian regime in 1932 and 1933 to quash the Ukrainian people’s identity and destroy their plan for independence and freedom. Ukraine finally won its independence in 1991.

Holodomor Memorial Day is an opportunity for us to honour the resilience and strength of Canada’s Ukrainian community, one of the largest Ukrainian diasporas in the world. It is also a chance to strengthen our commitment to be bolder, stronger and more determined in our fight against hate and racism as well as our protection of basic freedoms and human rights.

As the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I encourage everyone in Canada to join Ukrainian communities in honouring and remembering those who suffered and died during the Holodomor. Vichna Yim Pamyat.