Canada – Minister Joly to attend NATO and OSCE meetings

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced that she will attend the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Riga, Latvia, and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Ministerial Council meeting in Stockholm, Sweden. This is Minister Joly’s first transatlantic trip as Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

November 27, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

Minister Joly’s participation at these key meetings will provide an opportunity to forge new connections and build on discussions she has already held with her counterparts since assuming her role, thereby advancing Canada’s cooperation with our Allies.

Minister Joly will promote and defend Canada’s commitment to the rules-based international order and the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, as well as advance our feminist foreign policy and coalition-building in defence of peace, human rights, and democracy.

Minister Joly will tour Camp Ādaži in Latvia on November 29, along with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. She will take this opportunity to meet with Canadian and allied troops deployed with the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group, led by Canada. The tour will provide the Minister with a first-hand view of the Canadian Armed Forces’ strong collaboration and interoperability with NATO Allies. The Minister will then attend the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting from November 30 to December 1 to discuss pressing defence and security challenges and opportunities facing the Alliance and to reiterate our shared security commitments that keep our citizens safe.

On December 2, Minister Joly will be in Stockholm, Sweden, where she will participate in the 28th Ministerial Council of the OSCE. The ministers will discuss shared security priorities, including arms control, the protection and promotion of democracy, human rights and the rule of law, and economic and environmental cooperation.

“In a constantly evolving security environment, Canada must continue to protect its citizens, advance its interests and stand up for its values, both at home and abroad. I am looking forward to engaging my counterparts on key Canadian priorities, including transatlantic security and defence, the Women, Peace and Security agenda, and multilateral cooperation.”

– Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs