Missing man in Kwun Tong located (2)



A man who went missing in Kwun Tong has been located.





Poon Pak-kong, aged 69, went missing after he left his residence in Yau Tong Estate on June 14 night. His family made a report to Police on June 25.





The informant turned up at Ngau Tau Kok Police Station to cancel the missing person report yesterday afternoon (November 26). The man sustained no injuries and no suspicious circumstances were detected.