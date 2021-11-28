Hong Kong – Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected liquid methamphetamine (with photos)

Hong Kong Customs seizes suspected liquid methamphetamine (with photos) ***********************************************************************



Hong Kong Customs seized about 12 kilograms of suspected liquid methamphetamine with an estimated market value of about $10 million at Hong Kong International Airport yesterday (November 26).







Customs officers on that day inspected a frozen shrimp-declared air cargo consignment from Thailand. Suspected liquid methamphetamine was found being packed in ice pockets and mixed with shrimps in six foam boxes.





Three men, aged from 23 to 47, were arrested in the airport and Tsuen Wan on the same day.





An investigation is onging.





Customs reminds members of the public to stay alert and not to participate in drug trafficking activities for monetary return. They must not accept hiring or delegation from another party to carry controlled items into and out of Hong Kong.





Under the Dangerous Drugs Ordinance, trafficking in a dangerous drug is a serious offence. The maximum penalty upon conviction is a fine of $5 million and life imprisonment.





Members of the public may report any suspected drug trafficking activities to Customs’ 24-hour hotline 2545 6182 or its dedicated crime reporting email account (crimereport@customs.gov.hk).