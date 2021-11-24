Society of Women Engineers Expands Scholarship Program

Since 1950, the Society of Women Engineers (SWE) has strived to increase the number of women choosing to enter the engineering and technology fields, to help them excel professionally, and to showcase and value their achievements. Their programs include:

• SWE Global Scholarships. The SWE Scholarship Program provides financial assistance to those who identify as a female/woman and are studying in a community college, baccalaureate, or graduate program in preparation for careers in engineering, technology, and computer science.

• SWENext High School Leadership Academy (SHLA). SHLA is a virtual year-round program that builds self-confidence and resilience among high school students interested in pursuing engineering and technology degrees and provides them with multiple opportunities to network with peers, mentors, role models, and industry professionals.

• Community College Women of Color Pathways Research. This program is a new year-long program to encourage undergraduate women studying at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) to pursue STEM graduate degrees.

• Collegiate Leadership Institute (CLI). CLI is a program designed to equip collegiate SWE members with the skills, knowledge, and leadership abilities that will enable them to become leaders in their engineering and technology careers and serve as a future pipeline for leaders in the Society of Women Engineers (SWE).

Funding for these programs was provided by an $318,000 grant from Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC), a private foundation that supports not only innovative amateur radio projects, but diversity and equity in engineering. $220,000 will go to the SWE Global Scholarship Program and fund 30 scholarships. The remainder will be split among the SWENext High School Leadership Academy, the Community College Women of Color Pathways Research program, and the Collegiate Leadership Institute and allow the SWE to expand these programs.

Karen Horting, CEO and Executive Director of SWE, says of the grant, “Our new collaboration with Amateur Radio Digital Communications will further our mission to support and empower women in engineering and technology. This grant will have a tremendous impact on our outreach, leadership programs, and research which is pivotal to increasing the diversity and inclusion of future generations of women engineers.” Rosy Schechter, ARDC’s Executive Director adds, “There are few matters in science, technology, and engineering that are more important than equity. Until the demographics of engineers match the demographics of the world, then we still have a long way to go. I am glad that ARDC is able to support the Society for Women Engineers to achieve this vision.”

About Society of Women Engineers

The Society of Women Engineers (SWE), founded in 1950, is the world’s largest advocate and catalyst for change for women in engineering and technology. The not-for-profit educational and service organization is the driving force that establishes engineering as a highly desirable career aspiration for women. To ensure SWE members reach their full potential as engineers and leaders, the Society offers unique opportunities to network, provides professional development, shapes public policy and provides recognition for the life-changing contributions and achievements of women engineers. As a champion of diversity, SWE empowers women to succeed and advance in their personal and professional lives. To learn more about the Society, please visit https://www.swe.org or call 312-596-5223.

About ARDC

Amateur Radio Digital Communications (ARDC) is a California-based foundation with roots in amateur radio and the technology of internet communication. The organization got its start by managing allocations of the AMPRnet address space, which is designated to licensed amateur radio operators worldwide. Additionally, ARDC makes grants to projects and organizations that follow amateur radio’s practice and tradition of technical experimentation in both amateur radio and digital communication science. Such experimentation has led to broad advances for the benefit of the general public, including the mobile phone and wireless internet technology. ARDC envisions a world where all such technology is available through open source hardware and software, and where anyone has the ability to innovate upon it. To learn more about ARDC, please visit https://www.ampr.org.