Introducing Powered Packages Subscription Service by Everything IT Pros

Everything IT Pros (EIP) has launched a subscription-based, month-to-month, no contract solution to protect business endpoints from rising Cybersecurity attacks, and get the support companies need when they need it. EIP’s Powered Packages subscription offers an estimated $300 of business grade value, per user, at a fraction of the price.

The subscription takes it up a level by removing the need for a salesperson, pesky sales calls, and multiple sales meetings. No need for lengthy onboarding periods either, with the Instant Onboarding framework, clients are guided through everything needed to get started using their new IT Department.

The Powered Packages are available now, and features unlimited remote support and backups, Next Generation Endpoint Protection (NGEP), content filtering, device updates, 24/7/365 Network Operations Center (NOC) and 24/7/365 Security Operations Center (SOC). It can be purchased on their website (eitpros) then clicking on the “Start Now” button.

Customers can use Everything IT Pros’ calculator to purchase services quickly and effortlessly.

Luis Medina, the CEO said, “We’re disrupting the IT space and empowering businesses to get the best support and security package they deserve, anytime and anywhere. The price point offers a tremendous value for our clients and doesn’t compromise the needs of businesses with Good, Better, Best packages. This is no-hassle, modern IT that just works.”

The easy way to get help:

The Calculator:

Select how many users, servers, and network devices, receive price instantly, and then checkout. It’s as easy as that. No sales calls, sales meetings, or confusing pricing. What clients see is what they get.

Easy Onboarding:

Receive Instant Onboarding emails the same-day and get the support and security needed.

Month-to-Month:

No long-term contracts or onboarding fees, Everything IT Pros earns the customer’s business every single month.

About Everything IT Pros, LLC

Everything IT Pros is a managed IT solutions company that is aiming to simplify and modernize how businesses acquire external IT support & security. The company does not compromise with Good, Better, Best packages and doesn’t believe customers should do business with EIP because of a long-term contract.

The client is never locked in – Everything IT Pros is that confident of the services it offers.