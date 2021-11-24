BA Staging & Interiors Wins Two Prestigious HOBI Awards for 2021

BA Staging & Interiors is proud to announce that they are a double HOBI (Home Building Industry) Awards Winner for 2021.

BA Staging & Interiors was recognized for Best Home Staging, and won the $1-3Million category for their work at 61 Bayberrie Drive in Stamford, CT and the $3-5Million category for their work at 281 Compo Road South in Westport, CT.

According to the HOBI Awards official website, “The HOBI Awards is the state’s most prestigious housing program, recognizing excellence in new construction, remodeling, sales & marketing, land development, and home financing. It is produced by Joanne Carroll of JMC Resources, LLC for the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Connecticut. Winners are selected by a panel of HOBI judges with experience in various aspects of home building.”

Birgit Anich, CEO & Creative Director of BA Staging & Interiors, expresses her gratitude to be recognized among the most talented industry leaders in Connecticut.

BA Staging & Interiors is a numerous award winning and premier home staging company catering to home sellers who are looking for a competitive edge when selling real estate. They are trendsetters in the staging industry not just in style, but in their use of the most advanced and successful staging techniques. They use their exclusive warehouse of furniture, artwork and décor to create a lifestyle experience that buyers fall in love with while delivering the absolute best product and customer service.