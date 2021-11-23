Levenhuk Launches New Line of Optics with Discovery, Inc.

Levenhuk, one of the largest distributors of optical devices in Europe, announced a new collaboration with Discovery, Inc., the global leader in real-life entertainment on a line of telescopes, microscopes, binoculars, spotting scopes and weather stations. The line will be available European-wide, with a focus on markets including Russia, Spain, Italy, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland and the Czech Republic. All items will be available at accessible price points.

“We constantly release new products for science followers aiming to fulfill their demands,” said Anton Epifanov, CEO at Levenhuk. “Partnering with an outstanding company as Discovery reflects our commitment to a green future and nature protection.”

“At Discovery, we partner with brands that share our mission of sparking curiosity and educating our global fan base,” said Helen Panayiotou, Licensing Manager, International Consumer Products at Discovery, Inc.. “This line of optics with Levenhuk provides a range of high-quality, accessible products to amateur scientists and avid explorers across Europe.”

The Levenhuk Discovery optics range will include a total of 140 SKUs launching from October 2021. Select products will also include a range of knowledge books about space and the micro-world. The line is aimed at adult recreational users and will encourage consumers to explore & learn about the world around them. Retailers of the line include Technopolis (Bulgaria), AFD Genova (Italy), Skypoint (Italy), Telescopios Barcelona (Spain), Alza (Czech Republic), Mall (Czech Republic), Szolnoktavcso (Hungary), Edigital (Hungary), Euromega (Poland), Me (Poland) and Skynet (Poland).

This new line of optics meets the high standards of Levenhuk while drawing inspiration from Discovery’s educational programming. For more information about the line visit http://www.levenhuk.eu/discovery.

About Levenhuk Optics Ltd:

Levenhuk Optics Ltd (http://www.levenhuk.eu/) (Company ID: 242 04 668, Tax ID: CZ24204668) is one of the largest distributors of optical devices in Europe, as well as a manufacturer of optics under its own brand Levenhuk (telescopes, microscopes and binoculars).

Today, Levenhuk Ltd is one of the most famous companies in Europe producing educational content and accessories for amateur astronomy and microscopy. Levenhuk’s head office is located in Prague. Levenhuk has offices in the US, Canada, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bulgaria, Hungary, Greece, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Luxembourg, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Romania, Turkey, Ukraine, Finland and the Czech Republic, with 145 employees working worldwide.

Our company operates an international chain of specialised retail shops called Zoom’n’Joy. The chain includes 81 stores located in 62 cities across Europe and Russia.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as discovery+, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery’s portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia Network, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.