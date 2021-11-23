Bunny’s Birthday Bash

Bunny Flower’s, in partnership with God’s Love We Deliver, launch a birthday bake sale fundraiser to honor the life and legacy of Ricelle “Bunny” Grossinger, through the Bunny’s Wish Program where funds will be raised with a goal to provide 1,000 birthday cakes to God’s Love clients in her remembrance. The Bunny’s Wish Program has so many exciting surprises coming up but here’s a taste of what’s to come this holiday season.

Bunny loved her birthday and she loved making others’ birthdays even more special than her own… she really loved helping people above all whenever and however she could.

Bunny also proudly continued a legacy of community development at the Grossinger’s Resort Hotel near the village of Liberty, New York which became one of the most renowned communities in New York’s history. Bunny was a pillar of New York City as a lifelong activist and a professor at New York University.

So, join Bunny’s Flowers and God’s Love We Deliver in serving up a slice of love for the God’s Love We Deliver community with a Bunny’s Flowers’ supported birthday cake.

For $10, you can help a New Yorker living with serious illness feel celebrated on their birthday. There will also be a personalized message on the frosting for each client.

Please help support this initiative by donating to this campaign today. Donate Now.

Note to Media:

Bunny’s Flowers

Bunny’s Flowers is a 501(c)3 non-profit that offers all aspects of environmental and wellness education programs that center on community development and public education for children, adults, and families. Bunny’s Flowers is managed and led by all volunteers.

http://bunnysflowers.org

God’s Love We Deliver

The mission of God’s Love We Deliver is to improve the health and well-being of men, women, and children living with HIV/AIDS, cancer, and other serious illnesses by alleviating hunger and malnutrition. They prepare and deliver nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves. All services are provided free to clients without regard to income. God’s Love We Deliver is a non-sectarian organization.

http://glwd.org