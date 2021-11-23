SmartRoutes Announces Release of Delivery Experience Suite for International e-Commerce Providers

SmartRoutes has finished releasing a suite of tools that will impact local businesses and logistics teams in their delivery operations. SmartRoutes now provides:

Live package tracking portal for end-customers with vehicle location and ETA

Customer auto-notifications to give them full visibility on package location and ETD

Direct contact link between end-customer and driver avoiding need to call dispatch office to get updates

Geo-fenced auto updates for customers with 30 minute warning of delivery based on driver’s live GPS location

This suite represents a full solution for businesses engaged in home delivery or commercial delivery operations.

*Source: https://img03.en25.com/Web/FCBusinessIntelligenceLtd/%7B9403ad27-2b3d-4901-b56f-422945cd913c%7D_ETP_EFT0118_TheLastMileLogisticsWhitePaper_V21.pdf

About SmartRoutes

SmartRoutes is a total delivery management software for anyone from small businesses to large logistics teams. It allows you to plan and optimize your routes while tracking drivers and capturing proof-of-delivery. SmartRoutes keeps recipients informed of their delivery with up-to-the-minute notifications and a delivery tracking portal.

Implementing a smart solution for delivery management saves logistics teams time and money with increased efficiency and reduced fuel costs. You will also increase control and insights into last-mile operations.

For further information contact

Brendan Tobin

SmartRoutes

21 Cook St,

Cork,

Ireland

PH: +353-21-241 2291

https://www.smartroutes.io