White Rabbit Consultancy WordPress Pros Offer Free Support During COVID-19 Lockdown

Have you had to change the way your business functions due to the outbreak, but can’t afford to get your WordPress website updated? Keeping your customers, suppliers and investors informed about how your business is reacting and adapting in these uncertain times is vital to protect business relationships, during lockdown and for the future bounce-back. A digital marketing consultancy in Brighton & Hove is trying to do their bit to help.

White Rabbit’s lead, Ricci Masero explains the offer:

“Things are tough at the moment, so as a Sussex-based WordPress and digital marketing consultancy, we are offering to help you keep lines of communication well and truly open. We want to help any Sussex-based small business that needs a new page or section on their WordPress website about a delivery service, banner notification about Coronavirus or a change to contact details – we will do this for free. All you need to do is supply us with the approved content that you would like included and access to your WordPress website.”

So long as your business complies with the following Terms & Conditions and those along with the eligibility criteria laid out on the link below, you can get some free WordPress support.

Terms & Conditions:

1. This offer is for Sussex-based small businesses only.

2. Live WordPress website changes only.

3. Hosting access maybe required (although unlikely).

4. Limited to one request per company.

5. Maximum of 2 hours free support per request.

Contact the White Rabbit team directly or apply using the form you can find here: https://consultantsussex.com/free-wordpress-support-small-business-sussex/