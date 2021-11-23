GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace Feat. Sefer Hanpolat of Amazing Women NFT, a Women-Based NFT Collection Dropping Today That Empowers Women Through Non-Fungible Tokens

GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace highlights Amazing Women NFT project, a women-based NFT collection that empowers women through non-fungible tokens and art.

Hanpolat, who now represents the Amazing Women NFT project, studied business management at Middle East Technical University and graduated in 2016. He worked in a basketball club and Turkish Basketball Federation while studying for his Master’s Degree in Sports Management. Then, worked at a social enterprise which empowered women through women collectives to help them get recognized around the world through design. In these years, his interest in the NFT artists and community began to grow. As a NFT enthusiast and believer in women’s creativity and power, it was an was an easy decision for him to join Amazing Women NFT project when he was approached by the artist, Mrs. Ezo Azime.

“Do what you can with what you have where you are!” says Hanpolat.

Azime has been drawing since she was a child. She was working on textiles and when she began working on this project she wanted every woman in the world to find something that they resonated with from their country so she included these articles of clothing and characteristics from all over the world.

Logistic-wise, the Amazing Women NFT project consists of 5000 women drops today, November 22nd, and is only available at amazingwoman.io/. A full 10% of all revenue will be given to women empowerment organizations that provide scholarships to continue education, training for job attainment, and social media campaigns to educate the public. Amazing Women NFT community will collectively decide on organizations that will be funded.

While Sefer was in the GOLDen chair, he answers these key questions to empower listeners to get involved:

– His B.C. (Before Crypto) story

– How he leveraged his GOLDen attributes to enter into the NFT space

– His current projects within the NFT space and how to get involved

This episode of GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace featuring Amazing Women NFTs will soon be available for on-demand streaming on all major podcast streaming platforms.

How to listen to GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.Peace:

Live

– Tune in on the radio waves at 89.1 FM (for locals in San Diego, California)

– Stream on knsj.org

On-Demand

– YouTube

– Podcast-streaming platforms including Spotify and iTunes

Each being has a doctorate in their Life Road. GOLDen MetaSessions is a time to connect & celebrate creative expression. Each episode features an NFT creative who is walking in their soul purpose, sharing their projects along with doses of inspiration on how they got started with tips and strategies on how to boldly creatively express to foster unity amongst the NFT community.

Visit bit.ly/goldensessionswithdocpeace to listen to this featured episode of GOLDen MetaSessions with docPeace. Connect with the team at Amazing Women NFT on twitter @AmazingWomenNFT

About doc.Peace

doc.PEACE empowers NFT enthusiasts to claim their GOLD through conscious connections and business development. Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Conscious Connection Speaker & Business Consultant, Radio Host and CEO of Conscious Luminaries.

Get it going: As a Conscious Connection Speaker & Business Consultant, doc.Peace has supported hundreds of companies in expanding their businesses through the five GOLDen principles of calibration, creation, connection, community, and collaboration; clients include companies listed in the Fortune 500 and globally. She has written two best-selling books and is currently pre-selling her most recent book on business expansion entitled: 5 GOLDen Principles Conscious Luminaries leverage to Achieve Abundant Soul Purpose. doc.Peace uses her skills working in the corporate space and launching a successful coaching business to help NFT enthusiasts package and provide their services to the NFT community.

doc.PEACE is the host of GOLDen MetaSessions with doc.PEACE, a radio show, and podcast dedicated to celebrating creative expression.

doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by empowering others to take aligned action via group masterminds, 1:1 coaching, and community events. Her steadfast motto is “Together we thrive”. Connect with doc.PEACE via IG or Twitter @docPEACE_ and grab doses of inspiration to empower confidence and get it going towards individual soul purpose at bit.ly/connectinthemetaverse