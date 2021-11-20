Canada – Minister Joly speaks with Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State for the United Kingdom

November 19, 2021 – Ottawa, Ontario – Global Affairs Canada

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today spoke with Elizabeth Truss, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

They affirmed the historic and strategic importance of the Canada-United Kingdom partnership. They discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the importance of continued coordinated efforts to secure safe passage for Canadians, British nationals and Afghans. Minister Joly and Foreign Secretary Truss discussed Flight PS752 and the joint commitment to seeking justice by holding Iran accountable. They also exchanged on the situation in Ethiopia and the need to resolve the ongoing conflict through peaceful dialogue. They shared views on the situations in Ukraine, Belarus, and the Indo-Pacific region. They also spoke about their common efforts to address conflict-related sexual violence.

Finally, Minister Joly thanked Foreign Secretary Truss for the United Kingdom’s solidarity and support for the Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations. She affirmed that Canada will continue to press for an end to arbitrary detention wherever and however it occurs.

Minister Joly congratulated Foreign Secretary Truss on the successful 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties, hosted recently by the United Kingdom in Glasgow. They concluded the call by expressing their shared desire to work closely together to address the most pressing issues of our time and meet the objectives established at the Conference.

